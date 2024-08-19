ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Man Attempts To Rape Woman In Bengaluru, Arrested

Bengaluru: The HSR Layout police in Bengaluru have arrested a suspect who attempted to rape a woman on Saturday night. The incident took place when the woman had sought a lift from the accused.

Police said the accused has been identified as Mukeshwaran, a native of Tamil Nadu and works as a dance choreographer in the city. After the act the man had returned home in Chandrappanagar in Adugodi, they added.

According to police, the woman had gone to attend a party at a pub in Koramangala with her friends. While returning home, she had approached the accused, who was on a two-wheeler, for a lift.

On the pretext of giving her a lift, the accused had taken her to a deserted area near Bommanahalli on his two-wheeler. Here, he attempted to rape the woman, who had resisted with all her might, scratching the accused's face in the process.