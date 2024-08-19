Tamil Nadu Man Attempts To Rape Woman In Bengaluru, Arrested

Bengaluru: The HSR Layout police in Bengaluru have arrested a suspect who attempted to rape a woman on Saturday night. The incident took place when the woman had sought a lift from the accused.
Police said the accused has been identified as Mukeshwaran, a native of Tamil Nadu and works as a dance choreographer in the city. After the act the man had returned home in Chandrappanagar in Adugodi, they added.
According to police, the woman had gone to attend a party at a pub in Koramangala with her friends. While returning home, she had approached the accused, who was on a two-wheeler, for a lift.
On the pretext of giving her a lift, the accused had taken her to a deserted area near Bommanahalli on his two-wheeler. Here, he attempted to rape the woman, who had resisted with all her might, scratching the accused's face in the process.
The woman had also pressed the SOS button on her mobile phone and sent an emergency message and location to her family and friends. Upon seeing the woman's friends approaching them to save her, the accused ran away from the spot, police said.
Later, the accused was arrested by examining the CCTV footage from the nearby locations, an officer of HSR Layout police station said.
Read more
13-year-old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Boy In Bihar's Bhojpur