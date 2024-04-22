Tamil Nadu: Madurai Meenakshi Amman Chariot Festival Draws Huge Crowds

Tamil Nadu

Madurai/Chennai : As part of the Chithirai Thiruvizha festival in Tamil Nadu, the chariot procession of Meenakshi Amman started at Keezamaasi Road in Madurai. Tens of thousands of devotees had darshan of Swami on all the four Maasi streets where the chariot crawled.

In view of the chariot festival, the traffic in the city has been diverted and the police took up intensive security checks throughout the city. The Kallazhagar Ethir Sevai Festival, another important event of Chithirai festival, will be held on Tuesday. Huge numbers of people, cutting across caste, religion and language barriers, participate in this together and celebrate it, which is a great specialty of Madurai in South India.

The main part of this was the consecration of Meenakshi Amman, who is considered as the queen of the Pandya kingdom in Madurai on April 19, and 'Digvijayam' on April 20. In this case, Madurai Meenakshi - Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam (Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, is a celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar) was held on April 21, which is considered a holy day by the people of Madurai and devotees of Saivism. Due to this, the entire city of Madurai is celebrating a series of festivities.

It is believed that changing yellow thali (Mangalsutra) on the day of Meenakshi Thirukalyanam will increase the life of their husbands. Next to this, Meenakshi - Sundareswarar Therottam (Chariot Festival), which is attended by devotees regardless of caste and religion, was also held on Monday in Maasi Veedhi (streets of Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple) where thousands of devotees pulled the chariot.

In this, a large number of devotees came in the attire of Gods like Meenakshi - Sundareswarar with Shiva-Parvati, Meenakshi, Azhagar, Karuppasamy, etc. Sundareswarar, who departed in special attire in one chariot, bid farewell and Meenakshiyamman in another chariot. Between 5.15 am and 5.40 am, special pujas were held in the chariot. Subsequently, around 6.30 am, thousands of devotees started pulling the chariot.