TN's Favourite Haunts Teem With People, Bulls Roar In Madurai’s Alanganallur On Kaanum Pongal

Chennai: Alanganallur jallikattu marking the conclusion of the four-day Pongal harvest festival witnessed mighty bulls roar on Thursday. The scenic spots across Tamil Nadu bustled with families on Kaanum Pongal, a mega outing with family and friends.

The popular Alanganallur jallikattu is the grand finale of the three-day bull-taming sport held in Madurai and certain other parts of Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal festival. Both the bulls and the athletic youngsters, who take part in the sport, display their valour.

The event has attracted 5,786 bulls and 1698 bull tamers, who will receive tokens upon presenting their online registration certificate. Bull tamers and Jallikattu bulls will be fielded following a medical examination and weight verification.

Jallikattu bulls, bull tamers and jallikattu spectators from various parts of the state, including Dindigul, Sivaganga and Pudukottai, have been visiting Alanganallur since early morning.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi inaugurated the Alanganallur Jallikattu competition at around 8 am and distributed prizes, including rings and gold coins, to the bull tamers and bull owners who won in the field. He was accompanied by Madurai District Collector K. Sangeetha and Revenue Minister K. Moorthy.