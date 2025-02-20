ETV Bharat / state

TN: Madras HC Tells Centre To Decide On Citizenship Plea of Woman Born to Sri Lankan Parents

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to decide on the petition filed by a woman born to a Sri Lankan couple who migrated to India seeking Indian citizenship.

Ramya, currently residing in Coimbatore in her petition argued that both her parents fled Sri Lanka during the 1984 civil war without any documents and stayed in Chennai till 2019 after obtaining permission from the Immigration office in Shastri Bhawan. She added that they moved to Coimbatore after 2019.

Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the government to respond after hearing the arguments of the petitioner and the Centre. Advocate Ilamugil appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

"During the time of COVID-19 spread, when I tried to obtain citizenship permission online at the Foreigners' Regional Office, I was told that foreigners cannot be allowed to stay without a visa. Furthermore, this office ordered me to hand over my voter ID card and other documents," Ramya said adding that she was also advised to apply for Indian citizenship properly.