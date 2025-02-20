TN: Madras HC Tells Centre to Decide On Citizenship Plea of Woman Born to Sri Lankan Parents

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to decide on the petition filed by a woman born to a Sri Lankan couple who migrated to India seeking Indian citizenship.
Ramya, currently residing in Coimbatore in her petition argued that both her parents fled Sri Lanka during the 1984 civil war without any documents and stayed in Chennai till 2019 after obtaining permission from the Immigration office in Shastri Bhawan. She added that they moved to Coimbatore after 2019.
Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the government to respond after hearing the arguments of the petitioner and the Centre. Advocate Ilamugil appeared on behalf of the petitioner.
"During the time of COVID-19 spread, when I tried to obtain citizenship permission online at the Foreigners' Regional Office, I was told that foreigners cannot be allowed to stay without a visa. Furthermore, this office ordered me to hand over my voter ID card and other documents," Ramya said adding that she was also advised to apply for Indian citizenship properly.
Remya argued in her petition that since she was born and obtained a birth certificate in India she is entitled to Indian citizenship." I completed my school and college studies in Coimbatore and got married here only," she added.
Advocate Rabu Manohar, appearing for the central government, requested the judge to give the time to respond in this regard.
Accepting the request, the judge ordered the Home and External Affairs ministries to respond in this regard and adjourned the hearing of the case to March 17.