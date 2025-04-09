"NEET Favours Those With Resources, We Need To Oppose It..." Stalin Tells Legislature Party Leaders Meet

Chennai: Chairing a meeting of the legislature party leaders, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET) favours the students with resources depriving the opportunity of the poor students.

He was addressing the meet he had called for to deliberate legal measures in order to secure exemption for Tamil Nadu from conducting NEET for medical admissions is all set to be held Wednesday.

The participants discussed how the government should take this fight forward. Udhayanidhi Stalin who was present in the meeting read out a draft resolution in the meeting. It sought the participating parties to unanimously resolve to take out the legal route to get recourse from the NEET, as President Droupadi Murmu has decided to withhold her assent to the NEET exemption bill adopted by the Legislative Assembly.

He said the parties should support the government to seek legal opinion on vigorously pursuing the petition filed by the state government in the Supreme Court in July 2023 against the conduct of NEET exam. The resolution also advised that the legal opinion should also be sought on whether the state government can choose to challenge the rejection of the NEET exemption bill by the President in the Apex Court.

During the meeting he accused the Tamil Nadu Governor of sitting on the NEET exemption bill that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had adopted earlier in 2021. The same was later forwarded and the Presidential assent was withheld subsequently. CM Stalin on April 4 informed that the President has decided to withhold assent to the Tamil Nadu NEET exemption bill.

"We have been opposing NEET since it was conceived as an idea. The entrance test was introduced and it has been wreaking havoc in the dreams of medical aspirants from Tamil Nadu. In general, the entrance exams always keep poor, rural and marginalised students," he said.

This is why we want the State to be exempted from the entrance test and the admissions to the medical seats would have to be based on the scores from the board exams conducted by the school education department here in the state, Stalin said, adding that the DMK has been firm on that.

He recalled how the entrance exam was abolished by his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and ensured that the admissions were based on the school exam scores. He claimed that helped students from rural and humble backgrounds get admissions into medical schools. It also strengthened the health infrastructure through the “quality” doctors released into the system by the state-run medical college, the CM said, adding that made the state "a pioneer in medical services" across the country.

The main opposition AIADMK had already dubbed the meeting a 'drama,' that could serve no purpose as people are outraged over the ruling party's alleged failure to get it scrapped.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party would boycott the meeting. He charged that Stalin and his son and deputy in government Udhayanidhi had ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, gave false promises over 'abolishing' NEET. "They had claimed they knew the 'secret' to do away with NEET," the former CM said.