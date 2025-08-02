Tamil Nadu Leaders Allege SIR An Attempt To Disrupt State's Demography

Thirumavalavan: Vidhuthalai Siruthaigal Party leader Thirumavalavan on Saturday said even as the Election Commission is engaged in intensive revision of the electoral roll for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the Central Government has not yet clarified its stance on the contentious exercise in the Parliament.

With Assembly elections due in Tamil Nadu soon, the intensive revision exercise is likely to affect the state as well. Lakhs of people from northern states including Bihar are working in Tamil Nadu and it seems an attempt is being made to include them in the state's voter list, he said.

There are speculations that efforts may be made to remove minorities and Dalits who can vote against the BJP from the voter list. A case has been filed in the Supreme Court. The DMK, an important party in the INDIA alliance, said Chief Minister Stalin should convene an all-party meeting and take appropriate action.

Velmurugan, the leader and MLA of the Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, said, “The BJP government recently brought a special intensive revision. In it, about 6.5 lakh people from Bihar, who have migrated to Tamil Nadu, will be removed from the Bihar voter list and included in the Tamil Nadu voter list. If this special amendment is implemented across the country, not only 6.5 lakh people from Bihar, but also about one crore people from other states who have migrated to Tamil Nadu will be included in the Tamil Nadu voter list and converted into Tamil Nadu voters".

He said the Centre has embarked on a mission to turn the Tamil homeland itself into a hybrid zone.

"If people from northern states are given voting rights in Tamil Nadu, they will decide the politics of the land. They are mostly BJP voters. By including them in the Tamil Nadu voter list, the ethnic balance and politics of Tamil Nadu will be disrupted. Moreover, since they are given ration cards and voter cards here, they will settle here. Therefore, if we want to protect the right to life of Tamils, we should not give voting rights to people from the northern states in Tamil Nadu. If that happens, what happened in Sri Lanka will also happen in Tamil Nadu," Velmurugan said.

He said the Tamil Nadu government should bring a law to disallow the entry of others into Tamil Nadu, like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram,” he stressed.

Senthamizhan Seeman, in a post on X, he said, “The Election Commission of India, which acts as a puppet of the BJP government, only includes those who vote for the BJP in the list and identifies and removes those who do not vote for the BJP. The ‘Voter Special Intensive Revision’ implemented to turn the election process into an empty ritual is an authoritarian trend".

With the recent completion of the ‘Special Voter List Revision’ in Bihar, the Election Commission of India has announced that 36 lakh Biharis who have migrated from the state will now be given voting rights in the states where they have settled for work. Accordingly, it has come as a shock that out of the 36 lakh Biharis who have migrated to Tamil Nadu, about 7 lakh of them will soon be eligible to vote as Tamil Nadu voters, he said.

According to the Election Commission of India’s new scheme called Voter Special Intensive Revision, two crore people from northern states who have settled in Tamil Nadu will now be able to easily get voting rights in Tamil Nadu. If two crore new people from northern states join the 6.5 crore Tamil Nadu voters, it will have a huge impact on the state's politics and will deprive the Tamils of even the minimum political power, Seeman said.

He said just as Tamils are in a minority in the Indian Parliament, unable to pass any resolution or amendment in their favour and also unable to prevent laws against Tamils, a similar situation will occur in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in the near future. Through this, the Tamils will completely lose the ‘voting majority’, the last weapon that has been the obstacle to the rule of Indian parties in Tamil Nadu for more than 50 years, he added.