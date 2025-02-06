Tamil Nadu: 3 Govt School Teachers Held For Gangraping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl Student In Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri: Three government school teachers have been arrested for repeatedly gangraping and impregnating a 13-year-old class 8 student in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, officials said on Thursday.
The district administration said psychological counselling is being offered to the rape survivor.
The brutal incident came to light earlier this week after the school's headmaster, who grew concerned about the girl's prolonged absence, went looking for her.
On February 3, he went to the girl's house when he did not get any proper explanation about the girl's absence for about a month. He spoke to the girl's mother who informed him that the girl had to undergo abortion as she became pregnant. She also told him that it was the headmaster's colleagues who impregnated her daughter.
The headmaster guided the girl's mother to intimate with the District Child Protection Officer to avail necessary assistance for her child. The DCPO in turn filed a complaint with the Bargur All Women Police Station regarding this incident.
The girl was sent to a government hospital for medical examination.
The arrested were identified as a 57-year-old, a 45-year-old and a 37-year-old. All three of them have denied of having any involvement with the girl's ordeal, the official added.
District Collector Dinesh Kumar said they were aware of the incident. The told the reporters that the accused have already been rounded up by the police and the girl was being offered counselling by qualified medical professionals.
Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai said the police was accompanied by the Child Welfare Committee when they visited the girl at her home before taking her to a One-Stop Centre at Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for support.
All three teachers accused of involved in the crime were picked up and quizzed by the district police. They were subjected to medical test before they were remanded to Judicial custody by a jurisdictional court in the district.
The accused teachers have been placed under suspension pending a department enquiry.
The incident has sparked outrage with the relatives of the girl laying seige to the police station which is probing the complaint.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS) expressed shock over the incident. In a social media post, he criticised the DMK government for failing to ensure students safety in government schools and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take full responsibility for the incident.
"Girls are not safe in government schools and colleges," he wrote on X. He amped up the attack on Stalin who had earlier charged EPS of inciting fear. He wondered what DMK ministers had to say about the situation, where there is no safety for girl students in educational institutions.
