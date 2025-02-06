ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 3 Govt School Teachers Held For Gangraping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl Student In Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri: Three government school teachers have been arrested for repeatedly gangraping and impregnating a 13-year-old class 8 student in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, officials said on Thursday.

The district administration said psychological counselling is being offered to the rape survivor.

The brutal incident came to light earlier this week after the school's headmaster, who grew concerned about the girl's prolonged absence, went looking for her.

On February 3, he went to the girl's house when he did not get any proper explanation about the girl's absence for about a month. He spoke to the girl's mother who informed him that the girl had to undergo abortion as she became pregnant. She also told him that it was the headmaster's colleagues who impregnated her daughter.

The headmaster guided the girl's mother to intimate with the District Child Protection Officer to avail necessary assistance for her child. The DCPO in turn filed a complaint with the Bargur All Women Police Station regarding this incident.

The girl was sent to a government hospital for medical examination.

The arrested were identified as a 57-year-old, a 45-year-old and a 37-year-old. All three of them have denied of having any involvement with the girl's ordeal, the official added.