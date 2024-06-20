Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Updates: 38 Bodies Cremated; DMK Ally Moots Total Prohibition Across India; EPS Asks Stalin To Resign

VCK MP Urges Centre To Bring In Prohibition, Compensates States For Revenue Loss

VCK MP D Ravikumar has urged the union government to bring in 'Complete Prohibition' to ensure that the entire country can take strides on being sober. The Parliamentarian was speaking to reporters after visiting those affected by the consumption of illicit liquor. He recalled how the union governments had not implemented the Prohibition Enquiry Committee, 1954-55 report, which earmarked a date for Prohibition, which was April 1, 1955. The MP said the prohibition did not arrive at the expected date. He pointed out the fact that the state governments have taken up the sale of liquor as means to prevent spurious liquor deaths. He urged the Modi government to compensate the states for the revenue, mostly lost to liquor, as a measure to encourage states to join the prohibition rally.

On the Kallakurichi incident, the MP said that it was very unfortunate as the present tragedy is similar to the 2023 tragedy due to methanol poisoning among those who consumed ‘illicit arrack’ in Chengalpattu. He wondered how the arrack makers could get their hands on methanol which is a controlled substance and is made available only for industrial uses. He also wanted to know how this missed the administration's oversight over methanol movement, when the state government had assured that it would ensure that the chemical is kept out of bounds for uses other than industrial.