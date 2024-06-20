Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Updates: 38 Bodies Cremated; DMK Ally Moots Total Prohibition Across India; EPS Asks Stalin To Resign

- A pall of gloom descended on Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi district, as relatives wailed for their departed, in the north Tamil Nadu region. The deceased had consumed moonshine. Until Thursday night, 38 persons who lost their lives were cremated. About 100 more were undergoing treatment in a number of hospitals in the neighbouring districts and in the Union Territory of Puducherry.
- The tragedy drew the opposition's ire. The ruling DMK, in its damage control measure, maintained that it should not be thought that such deaths occurred only in its regime, while belting
- Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami insisted that MK Stalin should step down as Chief Minister, owning up the moral responsibility. He also announced that the party would hold protests on June 24 against the 'unabated' sale of illicit liquor.
- Stalin said the Kallakurichi incident should not have occurred. He said it caused him deep anguish and that casualties were triggered since the arrack was laced with 'methanol'. He directed authorities to provide higher care to those under treatment for consuming hooch.
- The CM appointed Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas, a one-man commission, to go into the circumstances leading to the tragedy and to make recommendations to stop such things from recurring. The CM tasked the Principal Secretary(Home) and the DGP to submit a report after visiting the tragedy site.
- Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those under treatment. He also assured tough action against those who provided methanol for making the spurious concoction that became poisonous.
- Among the deceased were two women and a transgender from Karunapuram. Almost every other home had a funeral tent and hearse, with wailing relatives, was the scene in the locality.
- The now shunted out District Collector and the now suspended SP didn't acknowledge the consumption of 'illicit liquor' as having resulted in fatality. Locals many others who had stocked illicit liquor at their homes consumed it when they visited the funeral homes, leading to the increase in casualties.
- The CB-CID officials began their probe. Police seized 200 litres of illicit arrack, and a lab test showed the presence of methanol. They have arrested four including two women in connection with the tragedy.
- Health Minister Ma Subramanian and PWD Minister EV Velu were camping in Kallakurichi rendering assistance to the affected people. DMK allies VCK, CPI and MDMK, sought for a tough legal action. The Kallakurichi tragedy follows a year after 21 died in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts after consuming methanol laced moonshine.
Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Updates: 38 Bodies Cremated; DMK Ally Moots Total Prohibition Across India; EPS Asks Stalin To Resign
In Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy, at least 38 persons lost their lives in the district after they consumed illicit 'packet arrack' since Wednesday afternoon. Over 100 were hospitalised after suspected consumption of illicit 'packet arrack', officials said.
The state government said the police have arrested one K Kannukutti (49) and seized about 200 litres of illicit arrack from him. A preliminary analysis at a government lab established the presence of lethal methanol in the seized liquor.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he had ordered a CB-CID probe into the tragedy. He said the government had transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, while placing Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena under suspension along with nine other police personnel including the entire District Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Kallakurichi.
District administration which is handling the crisis said at least 109 persons were being treated in many hospitals including those in the neighbouring districts and in the neighbouring union territory, Puducherry. The officials said the status of those in critical stage is being updated continuously, and being monitored.
The official added that adequate medical professionals from nearby government medical colleges were re-deployed to the district in order to manage the emergency. A number of ambulances with life-support were also called in to transport the victims.
Here Is What You Need To Know About The Moonshine Deaths In 10 Points
38 Bodies Cremated, Entire Locality in Grief
All 38 people who died after consuming illicit arrack in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi were cremated on Thursday. The mass cremation took place in the Karunapuram Colony from where most of the deceased belonged. There was a delay in the cremation as it had been raining in the area. After the rain stopped, the bodies were cremated again.
Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin visited the spot and paid tribute to the deceased and handed over a check of Rs 10 lakh to bereaving families. Later, Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam President Actor Vijay visited the hospital and consoled those admitted. Several political leaders, celebrities and others have expressed their condolences and condemnations regarding this incident.
Crematorium ground in Karunapuram. More than 20 bodies were seen arranged with firewood and raw straw #kallakurichi. More bodies are being brought for cremation pic.twitter.com/rGe2IMZ7FZ— Pearson abraham/பியர்சன் (@pearsonlenekar) June 20, 2024
VCK MP Urges Centre To Bring In Prohibition, Compensates States For Revenue Loss
VCK MP D Ravikumar has urged the union government to bring in 'Complete Prohibition' to ensure that the entire country can take strides on being sober. The Parliamentarian was speaking to reporters after visiting those affected by the consumption of illicit liquor. He recalled how the union governments had not implemented the Prohibition Enquiry Committee, 1954-55 report, which earmarked a date for Prohibition, which was April 1, 1955. The MP said the prohibition did not arrive at the expected date. He pointed out the fact that the state governments have taken up the sale of liquor as means to prevent spurious liquor deaths. He urged the Modi government to compensate the states for the revenue, mostly lost to liquor, as a measure to encourage states to join the prohibition rally.
On the Kallakurichi incident, the MP said that it was very unfortunate as the present tragedy is similar to the 2023 tragedy due to methanol poisoning among those who consumed ‘illicit arrack’ in Chengalpattu. He wondered how the arrack makers could get their hands on methanol which is a controlled substance and is made available only for industrial uses. He also wanted to know how this missed the administration's oversight over methanol movement, when the state government had assured that it would ensure that the chemical is kept out of bounds for uses other than industrial.
விஷச் சாராயம் குடித்தவர்களை மருத்துவமனையில் சந்தித்தேன்— Dr D.Ravikumar (@WriterRavikumar) June 20, 2024
கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் விஷச் சாராயம் குடித்து முண்டியம்பாக்கம் மருத்துவக் கல்லூரி மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருபவர்களை சந்தித்து உடல்நிலை குறித்து விசாரித்தேன். தோழர்கள் குணவழகன், பொன்னிவளவன், விஜயகுமார் உடனிருந்தனர் pic.twitter.com/U19zgZg68h
'Initial Denial Led To More Casualties'
People from the locality believe the death toll could have been a little less if the district administration and the police were in a denial mode. When five people were declared dead by the government hospital authorities, the then District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and now suspended Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena did not acknowledge the fact that the deceased had consumed illicit 'packet arrack'. This prompted a delayed response from those who had consumed it but kept the symptoms to themselves until it became unbearable. An early response could have helped save many of them. In some cases, those who had stocked it at home were emboldened to consume it. This increased the number of the spurious liquor consumers in the locality, according to the locals. The government has shunted out the District Collector, while suspending the SP.
25 people dead due to spurious illicit liquor consumption in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) June 20, 2024
Not the first time this has happened
May 2023: 20 + dead
Every year such cases take place
It happens because DMK leadership is providing sanction & patronage to such murderers
Will CM… pic.twitter.com/XKuLKGJr2v
EPS Seeks Stalin's Resignation Taking Moral Responsibility For Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded that MK Stalin step down as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu owning up the moral responsibility for '36' deaths caused by consumption of illicit liquor. After visiting victims of the hooch tragedy in Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district, the former CM said that the Stalin administration was not willing to learn any lesson from a similar incident that unfolded in Chengalpattu district last year.
We insisted the government should take steps to stop the sale of spurious liquor. They did not listen," he said, adding, "The word around is that the sale of illicit arrack was carried out with the blessings of a local ruling party functionary."
"There are still many battling for their lives and are under treatment in different hospitals. The toll may increase drastically," he said.
ஒரே குடும்பத்தைச் சேர்ந்த தாய் தந்தையர் இருவரையும் இழந்த ஒரு பெண் பிள்ளை மற்றும் இரண்டு ஆண் பிள்ளைகள், தற்போது அவர்களின் பாட்டியின் அரவணைப்பில் வளரவிருக்கும் சூழலில், அவர்களின் கல்விச்செலவை @AIADMKOfficial ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளும். அவர்களுக்கு தேவையான அனைத்து உதவிகளும் செய்யப்படும்.… pic.twitter.com/VXqUyQaqHR— AIADMK - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@AIADMKOfficial) June 20, 2024
Tamil Nadu Assembly Pays Respects Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy, Kuwait Blaze Victims
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted its condolence resolution for the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the Kuwait blaze, and deceased legislator and a former MLA.
By custom, the first day of the Assembly Session will be adjourned in brief, if the House were to pay its respects to the deceased in case of disasters or for those former or sitting members who had passed. The customary session opened with the House Speaker M Appavu reading obituaries of MLA N Pugazhendhi, who was representing the Vikravandi Assembly segment, and former lawmaker C Velayuthan. He urged the House to observe silence as a mark of respect.
As regards the illicit liquor consumption case, Appavu said the government was acting to prohibit the illicit liquor sale. He noted how Chief Minister M K Stalin took immediate measures to offer treatment and mobilise medical treatment to the victims.
He also expressed his anguish over the Kuwait blaze which claimed several innocent lives including that of seven Tamils. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said.
Prevent Hooch Deaths From Recurring, Take Steps: Vijay
Actor-turned politician Joseph Vijay holds the 'lackasaidical attitude' of the government as the reason for the tragedy, as the people were still recovering from a similar incident last year. He wanted the government to treat this as a wake-up call and act, to ensure that there was no recurrence in the future. The GOAT actor said he was devastated by the tragic news of many dying of the hooch tragedy in Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi district. Extending his condolences to the families of the deceased, Vijay said he would be keeping them in his prayers for the speedy recovery of those under treatment. The affected are admitted in a number of hospitals across North and West Tamil Nadu and also in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry. His party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - posted his brief statement on X.
Udhayanidhi To Meet Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Victims: Stalin
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Udhayanidhi Stalin will visit the victims of Kallakurichi illicit liquor welfare, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement on Thursday. Minister for Highways and Public Works Department EV Velu, and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian had met the bereaved families and those affected by the illicit liquor consumption, on Wednesday. They have been asked to render all assistance to the affected families, Stalin said.
He also chaired a high-level meeting of ministers, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (HoPF), ADGP (PEW) and PEW officials, to take stock of the situation. Kallakurichi Collector, and SP, were also present in the review meet.
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.@mkstalin அவர்கள் தலைமையில், கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாவட்டத்தில் மெத்தனால் கலந்த சாராயம் அருந்தியவர்கள் உயிரிழந்த சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக ஆய்வுக் கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது.#CMMKSTALIN | #TNDIPR | #CM_MKStalin_Secretariat |@CMOTamilnadu @katpadidmk @Udhaystalin pic.twitter.com/XMuShuG4fc— TN DIPR (@TNDIPRNEWS) June 20, 2024
Justice Gokuldas Will Head One-Man Commission To Probe Tragedy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital, while announcing a one-man commission to prove the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.
The government has appointed retired Justice B Gokuldas to probe the circumstances leading to the Kallakurichi tragedy, in three months' time. The Commission has also been asked to make recommendations in order to prevent such incidents in the future.
It is pertinent to note that PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to dole out Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the kin of the deceased. In a statement, he insisted that Stalin should take moral responsibility for the deaths. He also accused the police and the government of having failed to prohibit illicit arrack sales.
-
Tamil Nadu illicit liquor case: Death toll goes up to 34, CM Stalin announces compensation— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 20, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/CVYsGZ7Mh3#Kallakurichi #tamilnadu #MKstalin pic.twitter.com/F5XQcscnx0
LoP EPS Visits Illicit Liquor Victims In Kallakurichi
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has arrived at Kallakurichi to console the victims of the hooch tragedy which has claimed over 34 lives in the northern Tamil Nadu district. The AIADMK leader offered condolences, he wrote on his X handle.
He said the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which was convened on Thursday, will read and pass a resolution of condolence for many, including the deceased former members. He said he was offering condolences on behalf of the AIADMK party to those deceased in the spurious liquor incident. In his post in Tamil, the former Chief Minister said he was shocked to hear the news of the death toll rise.
"First, we need to personally meet the families of those who lost their lives and share their grief at this grim hour. The loss was due to the utter administrative failure and the indolence of the DMK government," he wrote.
-
கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் கள்ளச்சாராயம் அருந்தி உயிரிழந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 29ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ள செய்தி கேட்டு பேரதிர்ச்சி அடைந்தேன்.— Edappadi K Palaniswami - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@EPSTamilNadu) June 20, 2024
இன்று தமிழ்நாடு சட்டப்பேரவை கூடும் நிலையில், மரபுப்படி மறைந்த முன்னாள் உறுப்பினர்கள் உட்பட பலருக்கு இரங்கல் தீர்மானம் வாசித்து நிறைவேற்றப்படும். மறைந்தோர்க்கு…
AIADMK Moves High Court Seeking CBI Probe In Kallakurichi Illicit Liquor Tragedy
The AIADMK has moved the Madras High Court, seeking an urgent hearing on a petition in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy on Thursday. The AIADMK represented by its legal wing secretary Inbadurai and advocate D Selvam has filed the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the string of deaths caused by the spurious liquor in Karunapuram of Kallakurichi district. The advocates mentioned before the Division Bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu, stating that it would not be proper for the CB CID to probe the incident.
The government counsel apprised the court of the actions taken including the shunting out of the District Collector and suspension of the police personnel including the SP, among others. After hearing the brief submissions, the Bench agreed to hear the petition on June 21, if it is in order.
-
கள்ளக்குறிச்சி கள்ளச்சாராய உயிரிழப்புகளுக்கு உரிய நீதி வேண்டி சிபிஐ விசாரணை நடத்தக்கோரி அனைத்திந்திய அண்ணா திராவிட முன்னேற்றக் கழகத்தின் சார்பில் சென்னை உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தில் வழக்கு தொடரப்பட்டுள்ளது.@IInbadurai— AIADMK - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@AIADMKOfficial) June 20, 2024
Kushboo Wants CM Stalin To Act Fast
Member of National Women's Commission Kushboo Sundar urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to act fast and curb the menace of illicit hooch. The actress-turned-politician said it was very saddening to see people being addicted to liquor. She also said everyone should work together to spread awareness. She added that she cannot accept that her State was going through such a turmoil.
"Death toll rises to 29 in Kallakuruchi, tamilnadu, after consuming illicit hooch. It is very saddening to see people being addicted to liquor. Anywhere, any kind, any make, even if kills you, does not matter. That feel of being high matters. Addiction of any kind kills. We need to spread awareness. Will not make it political as bereaved families are going through unexplainable pain right now. But yes, urge CM of TN MK Stalin avl to act fast in asking his govt to curb this. First huge haul of drugs and now this. My State going through this turmoil is not acceptable. (sic)" The BJP leader wrote on her X handle.
-
Death toll rises to 29 in Kallakuruchi, tamilnadu, after consuming illicit hooch. It is very saddening to see people being addicted to liquor. Anywhere, any kind, any make, even if kills you, does not matter. That feel of being high matters. Addiction of any kind kills. We need…— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 20, 2024
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Seven SPs, 1000 Police Personnel Deployed For Bandobast
In Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu Police has deployed seven Superintendents of Police with about a thousand police personnel drawn from various units and districts for bandobast to handle the situation.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Salem Range, E. S. Uma, who was taking care of the security cover, said the police presence has been increased in the district, in view of handling the law and order situation.
"In Kallakurichi, we have brought in seven SPs and these officials will have at least 1,000 police personnel at their disposal and are now on active security duty in the district."
She added that a help desk has been set up so that anyone can easily access the information they need. We have been dispatching the hearses, safely.
She said the death toll in the suspected illicit 'packet arrack' incident stood at 29, on Wednesday night.
38 Bodies Cremated, Entire Locality in Grief
All 38 people who died after consuming illicit arrack in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi were cremated on Thursday. The mass cremation took place in the Karunapuram Colony from where most of the deceased belonged. There was a delay in the cremation as it had been raining in the area. After the rain stopped, the bodies were cremated again.
Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin visited the spot and paid tribute to the deceased and handed over a check of Rs 10 lakh to bereaving families. Later, Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam President Actor Vijay visited the hospital and consoled those admitted. Several political leaders, celebrities and others have expressed their condolences and condemnations regarding this incident.
Crematorium ground in Karunapuram. More than 20 bodies were seen arranged with firewood and raw straw #kallakurichi. More bodies are being brought for cremation pic.twitter.com/rGe2IMZ7FZ— Pearson abraham/பியர்சன் (@pearsonlenekar) June 20, 2024
VCK MP Urges Centre To Bring In Prohibition, Compensates States For Revenue Loss
VCK MP D Ravikumar has urged the union government to bring in 'Complete Prohibition' to ensure that the entire country can take strides on being sober. The Parliamentarian was speaking to reporters after visiting those affected by the consumption of illicit liquor. He recalled how the union governments had not implemented the Prohibition Enquiry Committee, 1954-55 report, which earmarked a date for Prohibition, which was April 1, 1955. The MP said the prohibition did not arrive at the expected date. He pointed out the fact that the state governments have taken up the sale of liquor as means to prevent spurious liquor deaths. He urged the Modi government to compensate the states for the revenue, mostly lost to liquor, as a measure to encourage states to join the prohibition rally.
On the Kallakurichi incident, the MP said that it was very unfortunate as the present tragedy is similar to the 2023 tragedy due to methanol poisoning among those who consumed ‘illicit arrack’ in Chengalpattu. He wondered how the arrack makers could get their hands on methanol which is a controlled substance and is made available only for industrial uses. He also wanted to know how this missed the administration's oversight over methanol movement, when the state government had assured that it would ensure that the chemical is kept out of bounds for uses other than industrial.
விஷச் சாராயம் குடித்தவர்களை மருத்துவமனையில் சந்தித்தேன்— Dr D.Ravikumar (@WriterRavikumar) June 20, 2024
கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் விஷச் சாராயம் குடித்து முண்டியம்பாக்கம் மருத்துவக் கல்லூரி மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருபவர்களை சந்தித்து உடல்நிலை குறித்து விசாரித்தேன். தோழர்கள் குணவழகன், பொன்னிவளவன், விஜயகுமார் உடனிருந்தனர் pic.twitter.com/U19zgZg68h
'Initial Denial Led To More Casualties'
People from the locality believe the death toll could have been a little less if the district administration and the police were in a denial mode. When five people were declared dead by the government hospital authorities, the then District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and now suspended Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena did not acknowledge the fact that the deceased had consumed illicit 'packet arrack'. This prompted a delayed response from those who had consumed it but kept the symptoms to themselves until it became unbearable. An early response could have helped save many of them. In some cases, those who had stocked it at home were emboldened to consume it. This increased the number of the spurious liquor consumers in the locality, according to the locals. The government has shunted out the District Collector, while suspending the SP.
25 people dead due to spurious illicit liquor consumption in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) June 20, 2024
Not the first time this has happened
May 2023: 20 + dead
Every year such cases take place
It happens because DMK leadership is providing sanction & patronage to such murderers
Will CM… pic.twitter.com/XKuLKGJr2v
EPS Seeks Stalin's Resignation Taking Moral Responsibility For Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded that MK Stalin step down as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu owning up the moral responsibility for '36' deaths caused by consumption of illicit liquor. After visiting victims of the hooch tragedy in Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district, the former CM said that the Stalin administration was not willing to learn any lesson from a similar incident that unfolded in Chengalpattu district last year.
We insisted the government should take steps to stop the sale of spurious liquor. They did not listen," he said, adding, "The word around is that the sale of illicit arrack was carried out with the blessings of a local ruling party functionary."
"There are still many battling for their lives and are under treatment in different hospitals. The toll may increase drastically," he said.
ஒரே குடும்பத்தைச் சேர்ந்த தாய் தந்தையர் இருவரையும் இழந்த ஒரு பெண் பிள்ளை மற்றும் இரண்டு ஆண் பிள்ளைகள், தற்போது அவர்களின் பாட்டியின் அரவணைப்பில் வளரவிருக்கும் சூழலில், அவர்களின் கல்விச்செலவை @AIADMKOfficial ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளும். அவர்களுக்கு தேவையான அனைத்து உதவிகளும் செய்யப்படும்.… pic.twitter.com/VXqUyQaqHR— AIADMK - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@AIADMKOfficial) June 20, 2024
Tamil Nadu Assembly Pays Respects Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy, Kuwait Blaze Victims
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted its condolence resolution for the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the Kuwait blaze, and deceased legislator and a former MLA.
By custom, the first day of the Assembly Session will be adjourned in brief, if the House were to pay its respects to the deceased in case of disasters or for those former or sitting members who had passed. The customary session opened with the House Speaker M Appavu reading obituaries of MLA N Pugazhendhi, who was representing the Vikravandi Assembly segment, and former lawmaker C Velayuthan. He urged the House to observe silence as a mark of respect.
As regards the illicit liquor consumption case, Appavu said the government was acting to prohibit the illicit liquor sale. He noted how Chief Minister M K Stalin took immediate measures to offer treatment and mobilise medical treatment to the victims.
He also expressed his anguish over the Kuwait blaze which claimed several innocent lives including that of seven Tamils. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he said.
Prevent Hooch Deaths From Recurring, Take Steps: Vijay
Actor-turned politician Joseph Vijay holds the 'lackasaidical attitude' of the government as the reason for the tragedy, as the people were still recovering from a similar incident last year. He wanted the government to treat this as a wake-up call and act, to ensure that there was no recurrence in the future. The GOAT actor said he was devastated by the tragic news of many dying of the hooch tragedy in Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi district. Extending his condolences to the families of the deceased, Vijay said he would be keeping them in his prayers for the speedy recovery of those under treatment. The affected are admitted in a number of hospitals across North and West Tamil Nadu and also in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry. His party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - posted his brief statement on X.
Udhayanidhi To Meet Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Victims: Stalin
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Udhayanidhi Stalin will visit the victims of Kallakurichi illicit liquor welfare, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement on Thursday. Minister for Highways and Public Works Department EV Velu, and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian had met the bereaved families and those affected by the illicit liquor consumption, on Wednesday. They have been asked to render all assistance to the affected families, Stalin said.
He also chaired a high-level meeting of ministers, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (HoPF), ADGP (PEW) and PEW officials, to take stock of the situation. Kallakurichi Collector, and SP, were also present in the review meet.
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.@mkstalin அவர்கள் தலைமையில், கள்ளக்குறிச்சி மாவட்டத்தில் மெத்தனால் கலந்த சாராயம் அருந்தியவர்கள் உயிரிழந்த சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக ஆய்வுக் கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது.#CMMKSTALIN | #TNDIPR | #CM_MKStalin_Secretariat |@CMOTamilnadu @katpadidmk @Udhaystalin pic.twitter.com/XMuShuG4fc— TN DIPR (@TNDIPRNEWS) June 20, 2024
Justice Gokuldas Will Head One-Man Commission To Probe Tragedy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital, while announcing a one-man commission to prove the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.
The government has appointed retired Justice B Gokuldas to probe the circumstances leading to the Kallakurichi tragedy, in three months' time. The Commission has also been asked to make recommendations in order to prevent such incidents in the future.
It is pertinent to note that PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to dole out Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the kin of the deceased. In a statement, he insisted that Stalin should take moral responsibility for the deaths. He also accused the police and the government of having failed to prohibit illicit arrack sales.
Tamil Nadu illicit liquor case: Death toll goes up to 34, CM Stalin announces compensation— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 20, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/CVYsGZ7Mh3#Kallakurichi #tamilnadu #MKstalin pic.twitter.com/F5XQcscnx0
LoP EPS Visits Illicit Liquor Victims In Kallakurichi
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has arrived at Kallakurichi to console the victims of the hooch tragedy which has claimed over 34 lives in the northern Tamil Nadu district. The AIADMK leader offered condolences, he wrote on his X handle.
He said the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which was convened on Thursday, will read and pass a resolution of condolence for many, including the deceased former members. He said he was offering condolences on behalf of the AIADMK party to those deceased in the spurious liquor incident. In his post in Tamil, the former Chief Minister said he was shocked to hear the news of the death toll rise.
"First, we need to personally meet the families of those who lost their lives and share their grief at this grim hour. The loss was due to the utter administrative failure and the indolence of the DMK government," he wrote.
கள்ளக்குறிச்சியில் கள்ளச்சாராயம் அருந்தி உயிரிழந்தோர் எண்ணிக்கை 29ஆக உயர்ந்துள்ள செய்தி கேட்டு பேரதிர்ச்சி அடைந்தேன்.— Edappadi K Palaniswami - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@EPSTamilNadu) June 20, 2024
இன்று தமிழ்நாடு சட்டப்பேரவை கூடும் நிலையில், மரபுப்படி மறைந்த முன்னாள் உறுப்பினர்கள் உட்பட பலருக்கு இரங்கல் தீர்மானம் வாசித்து நிறைவேற்றப்படும். மறைந்தோர்க்கு…
AIADMK Moves High Court Seeking CBI Probe In Kallakurichi Illicit Liquor Tragedy
The AIADMK has moved the Madras High Court, seeking an urgent hearing on a petition in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy on Thursday. The AIADMK represented by its legal wing secretary Inbadurai and advocate D Selvam has filed the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the string of deaths caused by the spurious liquor in Karunapuram of Kallakurichi district. The advocates mentioned before the Division Bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu, stating that it would not be proper for the CB CID to probe the incident.
The government counsel apprised the court of the actions taken including the shunting out of the District Collector and suspension of the police personnel including the SP, among others. After hearing the brief submissions, the Bench agreed to hear the petition on June 21, if it is in order.
கள்ளக்குறிச்சி கள்ளச்சாராய உயிரிழப்புகளுக்கு உரிய நீதி வேண்டி சிபிஐ விசாரணை நடத்தக்கோரி அனைத்திந்திய அண்ணா திராவிட முன்னேற்றக் கழகத்தின் சார்பில் சென்னை உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தில் வழக்கு தொடரப்பட்டுள்ளது.@IInbadurai— AIADMK - Say No To Drugs & DMK (@AIADMKOfficial) June 20, 2024
Kushboo Wants CM Stalin To Act Fast
Member of National Women's Commission Kushboo Sundar urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to act fast and curb the menace of illicit hooch. The actress-turned-politician said it was very saddening to see people being addicted to liquor. She also said everyone should work together to spread awareness. She added that she cannot accept that her State was going through such a turmoil.
"Death toll rises to 29 in Kallakuruchi, tamilnadu, after consuming illicit hooch. It is very saddening to see people being addicted to liquor. Anywhere, any kind, any make, even if kills you, does not matter. That feel of being high matters. Addiction of any kind kills. We need to spread awareness. Will not make it political as bereaved families are going through unexplainable pain right now. But yes, urge CM of TN MK Stalin avl to act fast in asking his govt to curb this. First huge haul of drugs and now this. My State going through this turmoil is not acceptable. (sic)" The BJP leader wrote on her X handle.
Death toll rises to 29 in Kallakuruchi, tamilnadu, after consuming illicit hooch. It is very saddening to see people being addicted to liquor. Anywhere, any kind, any make, even if kills you, does not matter. That feel of being high matters. Addiction of any kind kills. We need…— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 20, 2024
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Seven SPs, 1000 Police Personnel Deployed For Bandobast
In Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu Police has deployed seven Superintendents of Police with about a thousand police personnel drawn from various units and districts for bandobast to handle the situation.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Salem Range, E. S. Uma, who was taking care of the security cover, said the police presence has been increased in the district, in view of handling the law and order situation.
"In Kallakurichi, we have brought in seven SPs and these officials will have at least 1,000 police personnel at their disposal and are now on active security duty in the district."
She added that a help desk has been set up so that anyone can easily access the information they need. We have been dispatching the hearses, safely.
She said the death toll in the suspected illicit 'packet arrack' incident stood at 29, on Wednesday night.