Tamil Nadu Issues 'India's First' Protection Order In Favour Of POCSO Victim

Viluppuram: In a first, Tamil Nadu invoked its newest provision of the amended Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and issued a Protection Order for one year in favour of a POCSO case victim who had been harassed by a young man for a long time.

The protection order was issued on Thursday by the Executive Magistrate in the Viluppuram district based on the police report and complaint by the victim, a class 10 girl, against 19-year-old Aakash, who used to harass her and even attempted to attack her with a sharp object near her school recently.

Police officials at Kandachipuram police station said that the protection order, valid till March 5, 2026, prohibits the accused from contacting the victim in any way, whether personal, oral, written, electronic, or through third parties.

According to the amended Act, violating the protection order would attract a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. The accused was also booked under 296(b), 35(3), 109 BNS 296(b), 78, 351(3), 109 BNS r/w 11 and 12 POCSO Act.

In January 2025, the government of Tamil Nadu amended the old Tamil Nadu’s Protection of Harassment of Women Act 1998 to make the law more effective, robust and in tune with the present times, including taking care of digital and cyber threats to the safety of women and girls.

Accordingly, a provision, which officials say is the first in the country, was made in the southern state, which envisaged issuance of a Protection Order in favour of a woman wherein the accused would be prohibited from attempting to communicate with her in any form including electronic and the breach of the same had been made as recognizable crime.

"Today, in the Viluppuram district, a Protection Order has been issued in favour of a minor girl for one year who was being harassed by a young boy, after following the due process of law," a police official said.

In the current case, the accused was in a one-sided love affair with the minor girl, the official said. "He would harass her despite being warned by the victim's parents. The accused even attempted to assault her with a knife after arguing with her," the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), North Zone, Asra Garg, said the amendment "would help us in even more effective handling of cases of crime against women and girls". "The concept of protection order would provide an assurance of safety to the victim and her family, whereas it would also act as a strong deterrent against the accused," the IGP said.