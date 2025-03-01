Bomb Threat At Podhigai Guest House Of Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi

New Delhi: A bomb threat was received at Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi on Saturday. However, upon investigation, it turned out to be a rumour.

Tamil Nadu House has two guest houses-Vaigai and Podhigai. Delhi Police had received the bomb threat via email for Podhigai guest house following which police personnel along with sniffer dogs and bomb squad rushed to the spot. The guest house was cordoned off and checked for bombs. However, the threat turned out to be safe. Delhi Police are investigating the matter.

Tamil Nadu House is a prestigious guest house of the Government of Tamil Nadu in New Delhi providing boarding, lodging and transport facilities to the state guests, Ministers, people’s representatives and government officials. In addition, it also liaises with various Ministries of Government of India to follow up on the proposals of Government of Tamil Nadu. The primary purpose of the guest house is to provide quality facilities to the guests coming from Tamil Nadu to make them feel at home.

Tamil Nadu House has two premises and both are located in the diplomatic area of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. The first Guest House, Vaigai-Tamil Nadu House was built in the year 1962 on a piece of land measuring about 1.757 acres at No 6 Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri. It was originally called ‘Madras House’. In order to accommodate the increasing number of guests, another Block was constructed in the year 1976. Subsequently, an additional Guest House was constructed in a plot of land measuring about 1.966 acres at No.9 Tikendrajit Marg, Chanakyapuri and was inaugurated on September 16, 2004. This Additional Guest House is called Podhigai-Tamil Nadu House.