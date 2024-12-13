ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire: Stalin Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Deceased Kin

Seven persons were killed and several others suffered burn injuries in fire that broke out in a hospital in Dindigul on Thursday night.

File photo of MK Stalin (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dindigul: Expressing his grief over the death of seven people in a devastating fire that broke out in a private orthopaedic hospital on Tamil Nadu's Dindigul-Tiruchirappalli road last night, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced compensation to the bereaved families and financial assistance for the injured.

Taking to its X handle, CMO Tamil Nadu posted that the CM has announced compensation and financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident in Dindigul.

In a statement, the CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. This apart, those who suffered critical injuries will be given an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each and those with minor injuries will be provided Rs 50,000 each.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

The fire, which rapidly engulfed the multi-storey building, prompted the fire department to launch an immediate rescue operation. The fire personnel worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames and rescue the trapped patients. Many people, who were stuck in the elevators during the incident, were also rescued.

Initial investigations have revealed that seven people, including three men, three women and a child, lost their lives in the fire. Many others sustained severe burn injuries and were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. Preliminary reports have suggested that a short circuit might have triggered the blaze.

