Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Major Incidents In India

Hyderabad: Nearly 34 people died after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Wednesday night.

Earlier in March, 21 people died and another 40 were hospitalised after consuming ethanol mixed liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district. In 2023, three hooch tragedies were recorded in Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Following are the major hooch tragedies in India:

2023 (Haryana, Bihar and Tamil Nadu): Around 20 people were killed in a hooch tragedy in Haryana in November and 29 were arrested.

In Tamil Nadu, 22 people had died in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts in May.

Nearly 11 died in Motihari and East Champaran districts in Bihar in April and the death toll rose to 26 by the end of the month.

July 2022 (Gujarat): Death toll in the hooch tragedy climbed to 42 while 97 people were admitted in various hospitals in Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad.

January 2022 (Uttar Pradesh): Six persons died after consuming liquor at Pahadpur village in Rae Bareli district late on Tuesday night and 20 others were hospitalised.

January 2022 (Bihar): Eight people died in Nalanda, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district.

February 2019 (Assam): Nearly 80 people died after consuming spurious liquor in a tea garden in Golaghat district.

February 2019 (Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh): The twin hooch tragedies recorded 104 casualties.

June 2015 (Maharashtra): 102 people died at Malwani and Mumbai.

January 2015 (Uttar Pradesh): Illicit liquor claimed 32 lives in Lucknow and Unnao districts.

October 2013 (Uttar Pradesh): At least 40 people died in Azamgarh district

February 2012 (Odisha): At least 35 people were killed after consuming spurious liquor in Mahidharpada area of Cuttack.

December 2011 (West Bengal): Over 170 people, mostly rickshaw-pullers, labourers and hawkers were killed in Sangrampur village in South 24 Parganas district.

March 2010 (Uttar Pradesh): At least 35 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts during pre and post Holi celebrations.

Record of previous hooch tragedies:

Overall, a total of 507 incidents of hooch tragedies were recorded in 2022 of which, there were 617 deaths. Among which, 134 deaths were in Bihar followed by 98 in Karnataka, 90 in Punjab, 60 in Chhattisgarh, 55 in Jharkhand and 50 in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2021, there were 708 incidents and 782 deaths while in 2020, 931 incidents were recorded, wherein 782 people had died. In 2019, there were 1141 hooch tragedy incidents and 1296 deaths.

A total of 1365 people died after consuming illicit liquor in 2018 and 1346 incidents were recorded. In 2017, there were 1497 incidents and 1510 deaths while in 2016, 1073 incidents were recorded and 1054 deaths.

Read more

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy | Live Updates: EPS Asks Stalin To Resign, Actor Vijay Urges Govt Stop Recurrence