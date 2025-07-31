ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case: DMK MP Consoles Kavin's Parents; Woman Claims Her Parents Not Involved

Thoothukudi: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Ministers K N Nehru and Anitha Radhakrishnan, on Thursday, visited the house of a Dalit software engineer, Kavin Selvaganesh, who was murdered over a love affair, and consoled his parents.

Karunanidhi assured that the law would be implemented regarding honour killings. She said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is determined to take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Kanimozhi told reporters, "Our society feels that such murders should not happen, especially honour killings. Such an incident should not have happened. We stand in support of the parents who are in distress after losing their son. The ministers and I have come here on behalf of the Chief Minister.” She further assured that appropriate action would be taken against the wrongdoers.

The CBCID (Crime Branch-CID) has arrested Police Sub Inspector Saravanan, the father of the prime accused, Surjith. At the same time, Kavin's parents requested Kanimozhi to arrest Surjith's mother as well.