Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case: DMK MP Consoles Kavin's Parents; Woman Claims Her Parents Not Involved

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi assured that the law would be implemented regarding honour killings.

Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case: DMK MP Consoles Kavin's Parents; Woman Claims Her Parents Not Involved
DMK MP Consoles Kavin's Parents (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST

Thoothukudi: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Ministers K N Nehru and Anitha Radhakrishnan, on Thursday, visited the house of a Dalit software engineer, Kavin Selvaganesh, who was murdered over a love affair, and consoled his parents.

Karunanidhi assured that the law would be implemented regarding honour killings. She said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is determined to take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Kanimozhi told reporters, "Our society feels that such murders should not happen, especially honour killings. Such an incident should not have happened. We stand in support of the parents who are in distress after losing their son. The ministers and I have come here on behalf of the Chief Minister.” She further assured that appropriate action would be taken against the wrongdoers.

The CBCID (Crime Branch-CID) has arrested Police Sub Inspector Saravanan, the father of the prime accused, Surjith. At the same time, Kavin's parents requested Kanimozhi to arrest Surjith's mother as well.

On July 27, 27-year-old software engineer Ganesh, a resident of KTC Nagar in Tirunelveli, was hacked to death in broad daylight. Kavin, who hailed from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, had reportedly been in a relationship with a woman since their school days. Her family had strongly opposed the relationship.

According to the police, the woman’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, both serving as Sub Inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Police, had opposed the relationship because Kavin belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Following the murder, her brother Surjith surrendered at the Palayamkottai police station and gave a confession statement claiming responsibility.

"I killed Kavin because he was from a Scheduled Caste and was in love with my sister," Surjith reportedly told the police. (With Agency Inputs)

