Tamil Nadu: Schools To Remain Closed In 11 Districts After Heavy Rain Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains.

Rain lashes parts of Thootukudi
Rain lashes parts of Thootukudi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Chennai: All schools in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Thursday in anticipation of heavy rains. Schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts have been declared on holiday. Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Thoothukudi earlier this morning.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for moderate rains, with light thunderstorms across Vellore, Perambur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul. Thoothkudi, Tenkasi, and Teni districts are likely to face light rains, stated the weather department in its latest release.

Earlier, the IMD said that a western disturbance over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas is expected to bring light to isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days. In its latest forecast on Sunday, the IMD predicted a cold wave across most of Northern India beginning December 9.

According to an IMD release, cold wave conditions are expected in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions starting December 11. The IMD defines cold wave conditions as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal climatological values for a given location.

