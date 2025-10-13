ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Health Department Orders To Revoke Sresan Pharma's Licence

Chennai: Tamil Nadu health and family welfare department has ordered to revoke the licence of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maker of 'Coldrif' cough syrup following deaths of over 20 children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Also, the company's manufacturing plant in Sunguvarchatram in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district has been sealed.

The cough syrup was found to be adulterated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance, traces of which were found in the kidney tissues of the deceased. Investigation revealed that the deaths were caused by 'Coldrif' cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Sunguvarchatram of Kanchipuram.

On Friday, officials inspected the company's manufacturing plant and samples were collected for testing. Probe has revealed that the cough syrup dangerously contained 48.6 percent of DEG. Following this, a case has been registered against Sresan Pharma and the company has been sealed.

Subsequently, a statement was issued by the State Drug Control Directorate regarding the steps taken in this matter. "The affected states sent a letter to the State Drug Control Board on October 1 to take action against the company that manufactured the 'Coldrif' cough syrup. On the same day, a team led by Deputy Director of Drug Control Gurubharathi inspected Sresan Pharmaceutical's manufacturing plant in Sunguvarchatram of Kanchipuram district and subjected five drugs to analysis, including the controversial Coldrif (badge 13)," the statement read.