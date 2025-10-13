Tamil Nadu Health Department Orders To Revoke Sresan Pharma's Licence
Senthilkumar, principal secretary, Tamil Nadu health and family welfare department has issued an order to revoke licence of Sresan Pharma.
October 13, 2025
Chennai: Tamil Nadu health and family welfare department has ordered to revoke the licence of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maker of 'Coldrif' cough syrup following deaths of over 20 children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Also, the company's manufacturing plant in Sunguvarchatram in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district has been sealed.
The cough syrup was found to be adulterated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance, traces of which were found in the kidney tissues of the deceased. Investigation revealed that the deaths were caused by 'Coldrif' cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Sunguvarchatram of Kanchipuram.
On Friday, officials inspected the company's manufacturing plant and samples were collected for testing. Probe has revealed that the cough syrup dangerously contained 48.6 percent of DEG. Following this, a case has been registered against Sresan Pharma and the company has been sealed.
Subsequently, a statement was issued by the State Drug Control Directorate regarding the steps taken in this matter. "The affected states sent a letter to the State Drug Control Board on October 1 to take action against the company that manufactured the 'Coldrif' cough syrup. On the same day, a team led by Deputy Director of Drug Control Gurubharathi inspected Sresan Pharmaceutical's manufacturing plant in Sunguvarchatram of Kanchipuram district and subjected five drugs to analysis, including the controversial Coldrif (badge 13)," the statement read.
It further stated, "The test results on October 2, revealed that 48.6 percent of DEG was present in the cough syrup following which, the sale of Coldrif was banned throughout Tamil Nadu. Since Coldrif cough syrup is distributed to Odisha and Puducherry from Tamil Nadu, information was also sent to the concerned states through email. Furthermore, an order was issued to stop its production and Sresan Pharmaceuticals was closed on October 3".
"A memorandum was sent to the company seeking an explanation till October 12," it was reported.
With the deadline expiring, Tamil Nadu health and family welfare department principal secretary Senthilkumar has ordered cancellation of Sresan Pharma's licence, officials said.
