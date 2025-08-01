Tamil Nadu Grapples With Stray Dog Menace And Rising Rabies Cases Post Covid

Chennai: The alarming rise in the number of stray dog attacks and consequent deaths in Tamil Nadu since the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked concerns among the public.
Recent government data suggests that there has been a in dog bites and rabies-related fatalities across the state. Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department believe the rise in stray dog populations is partly due to pet owners abandoning their dogs on the streets after some time. These abandoned dogs breed rapidly, resulting in packs of aggressive strays now dominating many localities.
Despite the availability of free rabies vaccinations at government hospitals, deaths from the disease have not declined.
As per official records, in 2021, 3,19,432 dog bite cases were reported, which resulted in 19 deaths due to rabies. In 2022, the number rose to 3,64,435, with 28 fatalities. In 2023, 4,41,804 people were bitten, with 18 rabies deaths recorded. Projections for 2025 indicate the trend is likely to worsen, based on current reporting patterns.
New State Policy On Dog Population Control
To address the issue, the Tamil Nadu government notified the 'Tamil Nadu State Dog Breeding and Population Control Policy 2024' in the state gazette on September 28, 2024, with an aim to regulate and control the breeding of dogs, especially stray populations.
The policy also promotes native Indian dog breeds that are more suited to Tamil Nadu's climate, such as Rajapalayam, Kombai, Sippiparai, and Kanni. Restrictions have been placed on the import and breeding of foreign dog breeds.
Moreover, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board has been established to protect both humans and animals and ensure ecological balance. Members have been appointed at the state, district and block levels to oversee its implementation.
A State-Level Animal Birth Control (ABC) Monitoring Committee has also been formed under the leadership of the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply. Local monitoring committees are active across municipalities to implement dog population control programs.
In order to ensure successful implementation, the government is providing training to 500 veterinary doctors for sterilisation procedures and has planned to train 500 personnel in dog-catching techniques. Six Vallalar Multi-Species Welfare Shelters are being set up at a cost of Rs five crore in districts including Chennai and Tiruvallur, where stray dogs and cattle will be sheltered and taken care of.
This apart, 100 government veterinary hospitals are undergoing infrastructure upgrades to facilitate large-scale sterilisation surgeries, said an official of the Animal Husbandry Department.
As per latest reports, the state is set to begin administering Anti-Rabies Vaccines (ARV) from this month (Aug 2025) to prevent rabies transmission to both humans and dogs. The Health Department has procured five lakh doses, a first in Tamil Nadu.
The Greater Chennai Corporation alone will administer 1.8 lakh ARV doses. After vaccination, microchips will be implanted in the dogs to track their location and vaccination history. A colored collar tag will also help the public identify vaccinated dogs, giving them reassurance.
"These measures will help create a safer environment while ensuring animal welfare is respected," the official assured.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu Govt Allows Euthanasia For Terminally Ill Dogs
Rabies Claims Life Of 7-Year-Old Girl In Kerala Despite Treatment