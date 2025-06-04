Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Challenging Madras High Court Stay On Vice-Chancellor Appointment Amendments

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of an order passed by the Madras High Court on May 21, 2025, which put on hold the implementation of nine 2020 enactments in connection with the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in the state universities.
The High Court had passed the order on a writ petition filed by K Venkatachalapathy alias Kutty, an advocate from Tirunelveli. A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the President to clear the bills. The apex court, using its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, had declared that these enactments had been passed.
The Madras High Court in May 2025 had put on hold the implementation of the amendments, holding that UGC Regulations 2018 would prevail over the state legislation by virtue of the doctrine of repugnancy.
The DMK government, in a special leave petition settled by senior advocate P Wilson, citing a 2014 judgment, before the apex court contended that courts should be slow in passing interim orders in matters challenging the constitutionality of provisions and against the strong presumption of constitutionality.
In the High Court, the plea had challenged the legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu government, inter alia pertaining to the manner of appointment of Vice-Chancellors to universities, and claimed that it is in violation of the UGC Regulations 2018.
The state government, before the High Court, had contended that the petition was filed during vacations, without pleading any urgency in the matter, and claimed that the High Court showed "undue haste" to complete the hearing of the case on the interim applications.
The state government submitted that the vacation division bench of the high court entertained the plea from a lawyer belonging to a political party, in violation of the 2025 notification issued on April 29, 2025, of the High Court, which directed only “very urgent matters” to be listed before the vacation court.
