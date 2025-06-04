ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Challenging Madras High Court Stay On Vice-Chancellor Appointment Amendments

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of an order passed by the Madras High Court on May 21, 2025, which put on hold the implementation of nine 2020 enactments in connection with the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in the state universities.

The High Court had passed the order on a writ petition filed by K Venkatachalapathy alias Kutty, an advocate from Tirunelveli. A bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the President to clear the bills. The apex court, using its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, had declared that these enactments had been passed.

The Madras High Court in May 2025 had put on hold the implementation of the amendments, holding that UGC Regulations 2018 would prevail over the state legislation by virtue of the doctrine of repugnancy.

The DMK government, in a special leave petition settled by senior advocate P Wilson, citing a 2014 judgment, before the apex court contended that courts should be slow in passing interim orders in matters challenging the constitutionality of provisions and against the strong presumption of constitutionality.