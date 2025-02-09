Tamil Nadu Govt Will Foot Medical Bill For Woman Who Fought Against Sexual Assault: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the state government would pay the entire hospital bill for a woman who was pushed out of a moving train in Vellore district for resisting sexual assault. Announcing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to her, Stalin expressed anguish over the woman suffering a miscarriage following the shocking incident on February 6.

The CM said she suffered severe injuries after she was pushed out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express and following initial treatment at the Vellore government hospital, she was admitted to a private hospital in Ranipet.

The chief minister announced that the state government would bear the entire medical expenditure adding he had directed authorities to provide her special care and treatment. Also, the CM said he has ordered officials to release Rs 3 lakh to her from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

On February 8, senior Railway officials visited the woman at the hospital and gave her Rs 50,000 ex-gratia and assured all possible assistance. On the day of the incident, the woman was four months pregnant. The accused, later identified as Hemaraj, belonging to Poonjolai village--KV Kuppam of Vellore district was arrested and lodged in jail. He already faces several serious criminal cases against him.