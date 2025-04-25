Tamil Nadu Govt Has Threatened VCs Against Participating At Conference: Governor R N Ravi

Udhagamandalam: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has alleged that the state government has threatened the vice chancellors of state universities against attending the Vice Chancellors' Conference organised at Raj Bhavan.

A controversy had rose after Ravi announced holding a conference for vice chancellors of government and private universities in Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district on Friday and Saturday. Most political parties in Tamil Nadu had strongly condemned this. However, Raj Bhavan had stated that conference is a regular event held every year.

In this situation, the conference began today at Udhagamandalam and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended it as a special invitee.

Speaking at the conference, Governor said, "Vice Chancellors have been threatened not to attend this conference. The private schools in Tamil Nadu are excellent but the condition of government schools is poor. Government school students cannot read and write even in Tamil. They cannot even read single digit numbers."

He further said that the state universities are able to produce graduates, but they are not trying to provide them with quality education. The purpose of this conference is to take education to the next level, he said adding, the university vice chancellors have been threatened by the police not to attend this conference.

Among the VCs who participated at the conference are Krishnan, Vice Chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University, Panchanathan, Vice Chancellor of Dindigul Gandhi Gram University, Bharathi Arishankar, Vice Chancellor of Avinashilingam Women's University, Rajath Gupta, Vice Chancellor of Rangarajan Dr. Shakuntala University, Muthamizselvan, Vice Chancellor of SRM University and Bhattacharya, Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University.

Others who attended are Rajendran, Vice Chancellor of Amit University, Sudhir, Vice Chancellor of Vinayaka University, Sajin Narkunam, Vice Chancellor of Nurul Islam University and Yoganathan and Prakash, Directors from Periyar University.

Meanwhile, members of more than 20 organisations led by Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam general secretary K Ramakrishnan staged a road blockade in front of the Udhagamandalam bus stand in protest against the Vice Chancellors' Conference today. They raised slogans against the Governor for engaging in saffronisation of education. The police have arrested more than 200 people involved in the protest.