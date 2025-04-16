Tamil Nadu Govt Asks Employees To Sign In Native Language

Chennai: In a move to strengthen use of Tamil in government functioning, the Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for employees to sign official documents in the native language.

The government has already ordered that the nameplates of commercial establishments, restaurants, shops and shopping malls must be in Tamil, failing which a fine will be imposed. It has now announced that all official correspondence, including government orders, circulars and letters, will have to be issued in Tamil.

The Tamil Official Language Act was introduced with an aim to allow people to express their opinions without hindrance. This Act was enacted in 1956 and published in the Tamil Nadu Gazette in January 1957.

After allegations were raised over Tamil not being included in administrative operations, the Tamil Development and Information Department issued a notification directing to implement the Tamil Official Language Act and use Tamil in all proceedings in government offices. This means, government orders and circulars should be published only in Tamil.

The Tamil Development and Information Department has stated that letters, official orders and all correspondences sent from departmental headquarters to government and other offices should be in Tamil. All responses to public letters and petitions too should be written only in Tamil, it added.

The department has stated that orders issued in English or other languages should be sent to the Translation Division of the Tamil Development and Information Department for publication in Tamil or the respective departments should translate them into Tamil. "It is also requested that the translated government orders be sent to the Translation Unit of the Tamil Development and Information Department for closer scrutiny, if necessary," it said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a pitch for Tamil asking the Stalin government to impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit poor students. While speaking at a programme after inauguration of the new Pamban Railway Bridge, PM Modi said it is surprising that Tamil Nadu leaders don't sign their letters in Tamil.