ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Extensive Relief Package For Cyclone Fenjal And Flood Victims

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin held a video conference on Tuesday to review Cyclone Fenjal's impact, with Deputy CM Udhayanidhi and ministers overseeing relief operations.

Cyclone Fenjal and heavy rainfall have severely impacted the Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. In response, rescue and rehabilitation efforts are being fast-tracked.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducts a video conference review meeting in Chennai on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Chennai: Cyclone Fenjal and heavy rainfall have severely impacted the Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. In response, rescue and rehabilitation efforts are being fast-tracked.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a video conference review meeting on Tuesday, where he assessed the situation in the affected districts. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers overseeing relief operations in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore participated in the discussions.

A consultative meeting chaired by CM Stalin decided on several relief measures for those affected by Cyclone Fenjal and subsequent floods:

  • Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives
  • Rs 10,000 for damaged huts, with priority for rebuilding under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme
  • Rs 17,000 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops, and Rs 8,500 for rain-affected crops (33% and above damage)
  • Rs 37,500 compensation for cattle loss, Rs 4,000 for goats and sheep, and Rs 100 for hens
  • Rs 2,000 relief for affected families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi, based on ration cards
  • Special camps for issuing new certificates (voter IDs, Aadhar cards) for those who lost documents
  • New textbooks and notebooks for students from affected families

The District Collectors of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai have been instructed to provide reports on the most severely affected areas for additional relief. The Tamil Nadu government continues its efforts to support the affected communities.

Read more: Tiruvannamalai: Relatives Of Family Of 7, Who Died In Landslide, Sit On Road And Mourn Loss

Chennai: Cyclone Fenjal and heavy rainfall have severely impacted the Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. In response, rescue and rehabilitation efforts are being fast-tracked.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a video conference review meeting on Tuesday, where he assessed the situation in the affected districts. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers overseeing relief operations in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore participated in the discussions.

A consultative meeting chaired by CM Stalin decided on several relief measures for those affected by Cyclone Fenjal and subsequent floods:

  • Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives
  • Rs 10,000 for damaged huts, with priority for rebuilding under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme
  • Rs 17,000 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops, and Rs 8,500 for rain-affected crops (33% and above damage)
  • Rs 37,500 compensation for cattle loss, Rs 4,000 for goats and sheep, and Rs 100 for hens
  • Rs 2,000 relief for affected families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi, based on ration cards
  • Special camps for issuing new certificates (voter IDs, Aadhar cards) for those who lost documents
  • New textbooks and notebooks for students from affected families

The District Collectors of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai have been instructed to provide reports on the most severely affected areas for additional relief. The Tamil Nadu government continues its efforts to support the affected communities.

Read more: Tiruvannamalai: Relatives Of Family Of 7, Who Died In Landslide, Sit On Road And Mourn Loss

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYCLONE FENJALFLOOD VICTIMSTAMIL NADU GOVTRELIEF PACKAGERELIEF PACKAGE FOR CYCLONE FENJAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.