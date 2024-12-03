Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Extensive Relief Package For Cyclone Fenjal And Flood Victims

Chennai: Cyclone Fenjal and heavy rainfall have severely impacted the Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. In response, rescue and rehabilitation efforts are being fast-tracked.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a video conference review meeting on Tuesday, where he assessed the situation in the affected districts. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers overseeing relief operations in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore participated in the discussions.
A consultative meeting chaired by CM Stalin decided on several relief measures for those affected by Cyclone Fenjal and subsequent floods:
- Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives
- Rs 10,000 for damaged huts, with priority for rebuilding under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme
- Rs 17,000 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops, and Rs 8,500 for rain-affected crops (33% and above damage)
- Rs 37,500 compensation for cattle loss, Rs 4,000 for goats and sheep, and Rs 100 for hens
- Rs 2,000 relief for affected families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi, based on ration cards
- Special camps for issuing new certificates (voter IDs, Aadhar cards) for those who lost documents
- New textbooks and notebooks for students from affected families
The District Collectors of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai have been instructed to provide reports on the most severely affected areas for additional relief. The Tamil Nadu government continues its efforts to support the affected communities.
