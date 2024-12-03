ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Extensive Relief Package For Cyclone Fenjal And Flood Victims

Chennai: Cyclone Fenjal and heavy rainfall have severely impacted the Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. In response, rescue and rehabilitation efforts are being fast-tracked.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a video conference review meeting on Tuesday, where he assessed the situation in the affected districts. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers overseeing relief operations in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore participated in the discussions.

A consultative meeting chaired by CM Stalin decided on several relief measures for those affected by Cyclone Fenjal and subsequent floods: