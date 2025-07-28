Tamil Nadu Govt Allows Euthanasia For Terminally Ill Dogs

Chennai: Amid widespread complaints about dog related infections, the Tamil Nadu government has granted approval to euthanasia or mercy killing of terminally ill stray dogs to prevent the spread of diseases including rabies.
The order issued by the Animal Husbandry Department of the Tamil Nadu government stated that the euthanasia should be done by registered veterinarians.
“Relevant documents for those dogs should be maintained. Stray dogs that are euthanized should be properly buried," it said.
It is understood that the guidelines regarding the control of animals roaming on the roads will be issued soon by the Tamil Nadu government.
The Tamil Nadu government had in 2024, issued a gazette notification allowing euthanasia of stray dogs suffering from diseases.
According to the notification, stray dogs shall not be euthanised simply because they can no longer breed or be sold commercially. The government has allowed euthanasia of only mortally wounded or incurably ill dogs solely by a registered veterinary practitioner.
The process must be properly documented, including post-mortem reports, and the carcasses must be disposed of humanely as per official norms, added the notification.
The Madras High Court had on 06 June, 2023, inter-alia, directed the state government to formulate “Tamil Nadu Dog Breeding Policy” for regulation of breeding of dogs in the state.
The High Court of Madras in different orders had issued suitable instructions to finalize “Dog Breeding Policy”and to upload it in the official website.
