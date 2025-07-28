ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Allows Euthanasia For Terminally Ill Dogs

Chennai: Amid widespread complaints about dog related infections, the Tamil Nadu government has granted approval to euthanasia or mercy killing of terminally ill stray dogs to prevent the spread of diseases including rabies.

The order issued by the Animal Husbandry Department of the Tamil Nadu government stated that the euthanasia should be done by registered veterinarians.

“Relevant documents for those dogs should be maintained. Stray dogs that are euthanized should be properly buried," it said.

It is understood that the guidelines regarding the control of animals roaming on the roads will be issued soon by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Tamil Nadu government had in 2024, issued a gazette notification allowing euthanasia of stray dogs suffering from diseases.