Tamil Nadu Governor Rakes Up Katchatheevu Issue, Highlights Fishermen's Plight

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday met fishermen, who he said, are aggrieved as they are bereft of enjoying traditional fishing rights in the sea around Katchatheevu island, which was given to Sri Lanka under the Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement in 1974.

He took to X to share details about his visit. "In my visit to Rameswaram today, I met our distressed brothers and sisters from the fishing community. I deeply sympathise with them. They are victims of an iniquitous agreement of 1974 which was extremely insensitive to the livelihood concerns of our poor fishermen. The then governments in Delhi and Chennai committed a grave sin by depriving our fishermen of their traditional fishing rights in the sea around Katchatheevu island," Ravi said.

In his message, he alleged the then-Indian government of being negligent. "Our fishing community have been suffering and enduring hardship. They are arrested and their boats are confiscated by Sri Lankan authorities. This enduring problem has to have an enduring solution. The state and central govt together have to work towards it. Instead of politicising this issue and faulting the Central Government a constructive approach by the State Government will go a long way in wiping the tears of our affected people. After all, it is the party ruling the state today as an ally of the then Central Government was equally responsible for the wrong in 1974," he wrote.

The Katchatheevu island, located between Rameswaram and Sri Lanka, has been historically utilised by fishermen from both countries. The dispute over its ownership and the welfare of fishermen remains a vexing issue between India and Sri Lanka. Political parties in Tamil Nadu frequently raised concerns about the plight of fishermen and the island's sovereignty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raked up the plight of fishermen alleging that the Congress “callously” gave away the Island to Sri Lanka during election campaigns in Tamil Nadu before Lok Sabha polls last year, inviting retort from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mk Stalin. The Chief Minister had accused the BJP of attempting to draw mileage from the emotive issue without taking any concrete step.