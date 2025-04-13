ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Governor Faces Backlash For Leading Students In ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chant

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sparked controversy by making students chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a cultural event at a Madurai college.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 12:01 AM IST

1 Min Read

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has once again landed in controversy--this time for making students chant 'Jai Shri Ram'-- during a programme held at a private engineering college in Madurai. The event, titled 'Kambar in Educational Institutions', was organised at Madurai’s Thiagarajar Engineering College on Saturday. The Governor invited as the chief guest, awarded prizes to winners of a state-level speech competition.

In his address, Governor Ravi emphasised the cultural significance of Tamil poet Kambar and his version of the Ramayana--Kamba Ramayana--he said that forgetting Kambar would mean forgetting one's culture and values.

Drawing comparisons between Valmiki’s Ramayana and Kamba Ramayana, Ravi stated, “In Valmiki Ramayana, Ravana touches Sita and takes her away, but Kambar did not want that. He ensured Ravana never touched Sita, showing the immense respect he gave to women.”

The Governor went on to criticise recent public remarks made by a senior leader of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, reportedly referring to Minister Ponmudi, for making derogatory comments about women. He called such behaviour unacceptable in a civilised society.

However, the most controversial moment came at the end of his speech, when he asked students to repeat after him and chanted “Jai Shri Ram.” The students followed suit. This act, seen as introducing a religious slogan in a secular educational setting, has ignited strong reactions and criticism from various quarters. .

Read more: 'This Isn't Nagaland But Tamil Nadu': VCK Leader Thirumavalavan's Dig At Governor Ravi

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has once again landed in controversy--this time for making students chant 'Jai Shri Ram'-- during a programme held at a private engineering college in Madurai. The event, titled 'Kambar in Educational Institutions', was organised at Madurai’s Thiagarajar Engineering College on Saturday. The Governor invited as the chief guest, awarded prizes to winners of a state-level speech competition.

In his address, Governor Ravi emphasised the cultural significance of Tamil poet Kambar and his version of the Ramayana--Kamba Ramayana--he said that forgetting Kambar would mean forgetting one's culture and values.

Drawing comparisons between Valmiki’s Ramayana and Kamba Ramayana, Ravi stated, “In Valmiki Ramayana, Ravana touches Sita and takes her away, but Kambar did not want that. He ensured Ravana never touched Sita, showing the immense respect he gave to women.”

The Governor went on to criticise recent public remarks made by a senior leader of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, reportedly referring to Minister Ponmudi, for making derogatory comments about women. He called such behaviour unacceptable in a civilised society.

However, the most controversial moment came at the end of his speech, when he asked students to repeat after him and chanted “Jai Shri Ram.” The students followed suit. This act, seen as introducing a religious slogan in a secular educational setting, has ignited strong reactions and criticism from various quarters. .

Read more: 'This Isn't Nagaland But Tamil Nadu': VCK Leader Thirumavalavan's Dig At Governor Ravi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU GOVERNOR RN RAVISTUDENTS CHANT JAI SHRI RAMKAMBA RAMAYANAVALMIKI RAMAYANATAMIL NADU GUV SPARKS CONTROVERSY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.