Tamil Nadu Governor Faces Backlash For Leading Students In ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chant

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has once again landed in controversy--this time for making students chant 'Jai Shri Ram'-- during a programme held at a private engineering college in Madurai. The event, titled 'Kambar in Educational Institutions', was organised at Madurai’s Thiagarajar Engineering College on Saturday. The Governor invited as the chief guest, awarded prizes to winners of a state-level speech competition.

In his address, Governor Ravi emphasised the cultural significance of Tamil poet Kambar and his version of the Ramayana--Kamba Ramayana--he said that forgetting Kambar would mean forgetting one's culture and values.

Drawing comparisons between Valmiki’s Ramayana and Kamba Ramayana, Ravi stated, “In Valmiki Ramayana, Ravana touches Sita and takes her away, but Kambar did not want that. He ensured Ravana never touched Sita, showing the immense respect he gave to women.”