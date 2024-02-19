Tamil Nadu Government Unveils Slew of Initiatives to Promote Tamil Language

Chennai: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday presented the 2024-25 budget. The Tamil Nadu government unveiled a slew of initiatives to promote and preserve the Tamil language, showcasing its commitment to nurturing its rich cultural heritage.

The Finance Minister said, “Remarkably, the government translated twice as many literary works in the past two years compared to the entire previous two centuries. This translated treasure trove will soon be housed in top universities and libraries worldwide, amplifying Tamil's global reach.”

Recognising the language's unique beauty, a dedicated Rs 2 crore allocation aims to spread the "euphonious notes" of Tamil across the globe. Additionally, 340 translated volumes in diverse subjects mark the centennial year of Kalaignar, further enriching the Tamil educational landscape.

The government recognises the crucial role of technology in language survival. A Rs 5 crore allotment empowers startups to develop Natural Language Processing and Large Language Models specifically for Tamil, ensuring its seamless integration into the digital landscape. The successful International KaniTamil-24 Conference highlighted the potential of Tamil in emerging technologies, paving the way for future collaboration.

Recognising the invaluable heritage encoded in rare books and documents, the government allocated Rs 2 crore to digitize these treasures within the Tamil Digital Library. This initiative ensures future generations can appreciate the depth and richness of Tamil culture.

Beyond Tamil, the government extends its commitment to preserving the cultural tapestry of the state. A Rs 2 crore allocation aims to document and preserve the languages and linguistic resources of various tribes like Todar and Kothar, ensuring their unique voices are not lost to time.

