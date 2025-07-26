TN Govt To Plant 6 Lakh Mangrove Seedlings, To Create Bio-shield In Cuddalore, Thoothukudi Districts

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to plant six lakh mangrove seedlings during 2025-26 under the TN-SHORE Project to create a bio-shield to protect coastal habitats from sea level rise and coastal erosion in Cuddalore and Thoothukudi districts. The state government has initiated the Rehabilitation of Coastal Habitats through the formation of Bio-Shield in the coastal districts at an outlay of Rs 25 crore under the Climate Change Mission.

So far, about 2,436 hectares of new mangrove plantation have been raised under various schemes, and 1,207 hectares of degraded mangrove forests were restored in collaboration with Village Mangrove Councils comprising local communities, the government said. State Finance, Environment and Climate Change Minister Thangam Thennarasu will initiate the mangrove plantation drive at Adayar Estuary, here, on the occasion of World Mangrove Day on Saturday.

The Day is observed on July 26 every year with the objective of protecting and sustainably managing Mangrove Forest by creating awareness among the public, a release from the government said on Friday. The theme for the International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem, 2025, is protecting wetlands for our future. The theme underlines the vital importance of mangrove as a nature-based solution for a sustainable future, especially its effectiveness in carbon storage and sequestration, it said. (With PTI Inputs)

Read More