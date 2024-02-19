Tamil Nadu Government to Cover Expenses of Transgenders' Higher Education

The Tamil Nadu government will cover the expenses of transgenders, who wanted to pursue higher education, disclosed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu here on Monday.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that the Tamil Nadu government will cover the expenses of transgenders, who wanted to pursue, higher education, while presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Monday.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will cover the expenses of transgenders, who wanted to pursue higher education, disclosed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu here on Monday. The Finance Minister presented the Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Important announcements were made in the Assembly during the Budget presentation and funds were allocated for education, information technology, Tamil language, excavation and announcement of new projects

The Tamil Nadu government is implementing various innovative schemes for the well-being of the transgenders and it is the pioneer in the country in striving for the welfare of transgenders. Higher education is essential to ensure the socio-economic development of transgenders and their success in life. However, currently, only a small number of transgenders are pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu. Hence, the government will bear all the educational expenses, including the tuition fees and hostel fees of transgenders, who want to pursue higher education.

He said that an additional amount of Rs 2 crore will be granted this year for this scheme to be implemented by the Transgender Welfare Board. Already, Tamil Nadu was the first state to constitute an exclusive Welfare Board for transgenders from 2006-2011 under the DMK regime. It may be recalled that the government had in 2021 extended the free bus travel for transgenders.

