Thiruppuvanam Custodial Death Case: Tamil Nadu Government Provides Relief To Ajith Kumar's Family

Sivaganga: The Tamil Nadu government has provided relief assistance to the family of temple guard Ajith Kumar, who died during a police investigation in Thiruppuvanam in June.

Ajith Kumar was working as a temporary guard at the Madapuram Sri Bhadrakaliamman Temple near Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district. On June 27, the police arrested Ajith Kumar on suspicion of jewellery theft, based on a complaint by a woman who had come to the temple to offer darshan. Ajith was reportedly assaulted heavily during the police investigation, leading to his subsequent custodial death. The incident has shocked the people across the state and created a stir among the police.

Ajith Kumar's autopsy report, released on June 30, revealed at least 18 external injuries all over his body, including his head, back, hands, and legs. This report confirmed signs of severe torture, leading the authorities to convert the case into a murder investigation.

Five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident. The case has also been handed over to the CBI.