Thiruppuvanam Custodial Death Case: Tamil Nadu Government Provides Relief To Ajith Kumar's Family

Sivaganga: The Tamil Nadu government has provided relief assistance to the family of temple guard Ajith Kumar, who died during a police investigation in Thiruppuvanam in June.
Ajith Kumar was working as a temporary guard at the Madapuram Sri Bhadrakaliamman Temple near Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district. On June 27, the police arrested Ajith Kumar on suspicion of jewellery theft, based on a complaint by a woman who had come to the temple to offer darshan. Ajith was reportedly assaulted heavily during the police investigation, leading to his subsequent custodial death. The incident has shocked the people across the state and created a stir among the police.
Ajith Kumar's autopsy report, released on June 30, revealed at least 18 external injuries all over his body, including his head, back, hands, and legs. This report confirmed signs of severe torture, leading the authorities to convert the case into a murder investigation.
Five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident. The case has also been handed over to the CBI.
Regarding this matter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, who spoke to the family of the deceased Ajith Kumar yesterday, assured them of the necessary assistance.
An official announcement was made that the government has provided a house title deed, financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh and a government job to Ajith Kumar's family. Since Ajith Kumar's younger brother Naveen Kumar has completed ITI, he has been given the post of a technician in Aavin. The appointment order regarding this information was personally handed over to Naveen Kumar by Tamil Nadu Cooperatives Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan and District Collector Porkodi.
