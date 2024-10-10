Tamil Nadu: Samsung India Accepts Most Worker Demands Amid Ongoing Strike

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said Samsung India Electronics had accepted most of the demands of workers, who began a strike on September 9 and further urged employees to resume work at the earliest. However, the demand for union registration, supported by the CPIM-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), remains unresolved.
What Is The Protest About? About 1,100 employees of the total 1,750 have been on a labour strike at the in Sriperumbudur factory since September 9 demanding changes including pay revision and better working conditions. They have also pressed that the Samsung India Workers' Union backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) gets registered by the state government.
Reaction Of Ministers: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that a multinational firm like Samsung functions on rules set by itself and does not bend them for the comfort of others. "Samsung says that they will not accept a Union which has a political affiliation. This is their stand. Currently, discussions are going on," the minister said.
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that the matter is in court right now given Samsung having objected that the Union should not be backed by any political affiliation.
"CITU approached the court on September 30, and as the matter is sub judice. So, further discussion is restricted. The labour department will act according to the court's decision," he said.
He also said that Samsung has decided to pay an additional amount of Rs 5,000 as a special incentive every month to the employees from October onwards, and a relief of Rs 1 lakh would be provided in case an employee dies on duty.
Illegal Detention: CITU office-bearer E Muthukumar filed a writ plea in the Madras High Court alleging wrongful detention and illegal arrest of seven people staging the protest. However, the Additional Public Prosecutor negated such claims saying that those detained were not held illegally and were duly released after appearing before a magistrate.
High Court's Statement: The Madras High Court stated that employees have been permitted to strike peacefully and dismissed claims of illegal custody 'as projected by the petitioner.'
"Police did not arrest anyone. A district administration has done what it is supposed to do when a group of people stage a protest without obtaining police permission. This government will not indulge in any kind of oppression of the labour force," Thennarasu said.
Is Samsung Facility Shifting To Another State?: Responding to the question, Thennarasu assured that the facility would not be shifted to any other state. "Tamil Nadu is a favourable state for all companies. There is no question of Samsung departing from here," he added.
Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd has a facility in Sunguvarchatram in neighbouring Sriperumbudur and produces consumer durables at the factory including refrigerators, air-conditioners and televisions.
