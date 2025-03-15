Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 45,661 Crore For Agriculture Budget: Highlights

Chennai: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare of Tamil Nadu MRK Panneerselvam presented the Agriculture Budget for the year 2025-2026 in the state assembly on Saturday. He proposed a total outlay of Rs 45,661 crore, covering agriculture, horticulture, and other farming sectors.
Panneerselvam also made various important announcements, including special incentives for sugarcane farmers and a special scheme to increase Madurai jasmine cultivation. Here are the highlights:
- Rs. 42 crore allocated for setting up 1000 Chief Minister's Farmers' Welfare Service Centres
- Rs. 102 crore allocated for a special package scheme to increase crop cultivation in non-delta districts
- Rs. 52 crore allocated for providing quality seeds
- 3 lakh acres to be used for summer ploughing A Rs. 24 crore subsidy will be provided.
- Hill Farmer Development Scheme: 63 thousand hill farmers will be provided with a subsidy of Rs. 22.80 lakh. An allocation of Rs. 22 crore has been made for this scheme.
- Financial assistance provided under the Chief Minister's Farmers' Protection Scheme will be increased.
- Announcements for landless farmers: Compensation for accidental death of landless agricultural workers will be increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh.
- The fund for natural death will be increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000.
- Funeral assistance will be increased from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 10,000.
- Chief Minister's Mannuir Kappom Scheme will be implemented this year for Rs. 146 crore.
- The Kalaignar All Village Integrated Development Scheme will be implemented in 2,335 panchayats for Rs. 269 crore. This scheme has already been implemented in 10,157 villages.
- To increase the growth of seed crops, including sunflower and castor oil, projects worth Rs. 108 crore will be implemented on an area of 2 lakh acres. Through this, 90 thousand farmers on an area of 7.14 lakh acres will benefit.
- The scheme for organic farming will be implemented in 37 districts for Rs. 12 crore.
- The facility will be provided in government buildings to market the organic farming products of Tamil Nadu.
- Rs. 52 crore allocated to implement the small grains movement
- Additional subsidy for Adi Dravidian and tribal farmers in schemes including integrated farming. The existing 40% subsidy will be increased to 60%.
- Prizes will be given to those who invent modern agricultural equipment.
- Rs. 55 lakh allocated to award high-producing farmers
- The Nammalvar Award scheme will be implemented this year too.
- Rs. 1 lakh per acre, Rs. 12 crores for the alternative crop cultivation project
- 7 government seed purification plants to be set up at Rs. 15 crores
- 3,000 metric tonnes of seeds to be purified and procured through the Farmers Producers Association
- Cotton Cultivation Project: To increase cotton production, the cotton cultivation project will continue to be implemented at Rs. 12 crores.
- Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to be released soon—Farmers will be encouraged to establish agroforestry.
- 100 pioneer farmers will be taken to countries including Japan and China. This project will be implemented to learn about the agricultural technology implemented there.
- Sugarcane incentive, Rs. 215 to Rs. 349 per tonne
- 3500 will be given per tonne of sugarcane. Rs. 297 crores allocated for this
- A new project called Nutritious Agriculture Movement will be launched at Rs. 125 crores.
- To protect the nutrition of urban and rural people, lemon and guava plant sets will be provided to 9 lakh families at a 75% subsidy.
- Vegetable seed sets will be provided to 15 lakh families at a 75% subsidy.
- Fruit plant sets will be provided to 9 lakh families at a 75% subsidy.
- Crop seed sets will be provided to 1 lakh households at a 75% subsidy.
- 5 mushroom production centres will be set up in rural areas to promote protein-rich mushroom production.
- A special scheme will be implemented for Rs. 2.40 crores to promote traditional vegetable cultivation
- Rs. 18 crores allocated to provide subsidy for setting up warehouses to store and sell onions
- Under the special scheme for Madurai jasmine, encouraged to be cultivated on 3,000 acres
- Rs. 1 crore to promote rose cultivation
- Steps will be taken to remove the Seemai Karuvelam trees on 2,500 acres and cultivate chillies. This project will be implemented in districts including Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Thoothukudi, and Madurai.
- Tamil Nadu ranks 2nd in cashew exports in India. To promote this, a Cashew Board will be set up for Rs. 10 crore to develop farmers.
- Rs. 1.65 crore allocated to the Palm Development Movement to promote palm cultivation
- Rs. 5 crore allocated to promote new jack cultivation under the Jackfruit Development Movement
- 5,000 agricultural machinery and tools will be provided through the e-renting app.
- An agricultural machinery rental centre will be set up for Rs. 17 crore to enable farmers to get machinery at low rent.
- Avocado cultivation will be encouraged on 500 acres.
- Rs. 24 crore allocated to provide solar-powered pump sets to farmers without electricity connection
- Solar meter pump sets will be set up with Rs. 1.50 crore allocated for subsidy.
- 56 regulated sales outlets will be linked to the electronic National Agricultural Market.
- 50 farmers' markets will be selected, and infrastructure will be improved for Rs. 10 crore.
- Investment loans up to Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to farmers.
- Steps have been taken to obtain a geographical indication for 35 agricultural products in 4 years.
- 5 products, including Vedaranyam mullai, natham tamarind, and kapalpatti moringa, will be obtained.
- A new scheme will be implemented to link farmers' market vegetables with local e-commerce so that they can be delivered to consumer homes.
- The award in the name of agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan to promote innovations in agriculture.
