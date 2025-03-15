Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 45,661 Crore For Agriculture Budget: Highlights

Chennai: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare of Tamil Nadu MRK Panneerselvam presented the Agriculture Budget for the year 2025-2026 in the state assembly on Saturday. He proposed a total outlay of Rs 45,661 crore, covering agriculture, horticulture, and other farming sectors.

Panneerselvam also made various important announcements, including special incentives for sugarcane farmers and a special scheme to increase Madurai jasmine cultivation. Here are the highlights: