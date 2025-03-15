ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 45,661 Crore For Agriculture Budget: Highlights

The agriculture minister of Tamil Nadu MRK Panneerselvam proposed a total outlay of Rs 45,661 crore, covering agriculture, horticulture, and other farming sectors.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare of Tamil Nadu MRK Panneerselvam (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

Chennai: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare of Tamil Nadu MRK Panneerselvam presented the Agriculture Budget for the year 2025-2026 in the state assembly on Saturday. He proposed a total outlay of Rs 45,661 crore, covering agriculture, horticulture, and other farming sectors.

Panneerselvam also made various important announcements, including special incentives for sugarcane farmers and a special scheme to increase Madurai jasmine cultivation. Here are the highlights:

  • Rs. 42 crore allocated for setting up 1000 Chief Minister's Farmers' Welfare Service Centres
  • Rs. 102 crore allocated for a special package scheme to increase crop cultivation in non-delta districts
  • Rs. 52 crore allocated for providing quality seeds
  • 3 lakh acres to be used for summer ploughing A Rs. 24 crore subsidy will be provided.
  • Hill Farmer Development Scheme: 63 thousand hill farmers will be provided with a subsidy of Rs. 22.80 lakh. An allocation of Rs. 22 crore has been made for this scheme.
  • Financial assistance provided under the Chief Minister's Farmers' Protection Scheme will be increased.
  • Announcements for landless farmers: Compensation for accidental death of landless agricultural workers will be increased from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh.
  • The fund for natural death will be increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000.
  • Funeral assistance will be increased from Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 10,000.
  • Chief Minister's Mannuir Kappom Scheme will be implemented this year for Rs. 146 crore.
  • The Kalaignar All Village Integrated Development Scheme will be implemented in 2,335 panchayats for Rs. 269 crore. This scheme has already been implemented in 10,157 villages.
  • To increase the growth of seed crops, including sunflower and castor oil, projects worth Rs. 108 crore will be implemented on an area of ​​2 lakh acres. Through this, 90 thousand farmers on an area of ​​7.14 lakh acres will benefit.
  • The scheme for organic farming will be implemented in 37 districts for Rs. 12 crore.
  • The facility will be provided in government buildings to market the organic farming products of Tamil Nadu.
  • Rs. 52 crore allocated to implement the small grains movement
  • Additional subsidy for Adi Dravidian and tribal farmers in schemes including integrated farming. The existing 40% subsidy will be increased to 60%.
  • Prizes will be given to those who invent modern agricultural equipment.
  • Rs. 55 lakh allocated to award high-producing farmers
  • The Nammalvar Award scheme will be implemented this year too.
  • Rs. 1 lakh per acre, Rs. 12 crores for the alternative crop cultivation project
  • 7 government seed purification plants to be set up at Rs. 15 crores
  • 3,000 metric tonnes of seeds to be purified and procured through the Farmers Producers Association
  • Cotton Cultivation Project: To increase cotton production, the cotton cultivation project will continue to be implemented at Rs. 12 crores.
  • Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to be released soon—Farmers will be encouraged to establish agroforestry.
  • 100 pioneer farmers will be taken to countries including Japan and China. This project will be implemented to learn about the agricultural technology implemented there.
  • Sugarcane incentive, Rs. 215 to Rs. 349 per tonne
  • 3500 will be given per tonne of sugarcane. Rs. 297 crores allocated for this
  • A new project called Nutritious Agriculture Movement will be launched at Rs. 125 crores.
  • To protect the nutrition of urban and rural people, lemon and guava plant sets will be provided to 9 lakh families at a 75% subsidy.
  • Vegetable seed sets will be provided to 15 lakh families at a 75% subsidy.
  • Fruit plant sets will be provided to 9 lakh families at a 75% subsidy.
  • Crop seed sets will be provided to 1 lakh households at a 75% subsidy.
  • 5 mushroom production centres will be set up in rural areas to promote protein-rich mushroom production.
  • A special scheme will be implemented for Rs. 2.40 crores to promote traditional vegetable cultivation
  • Rs. 18 crores allocated to provide subsidy for setting up warehouses to store and sell onions
  • Under the special scheme for Madurai jasmine, encouraged to be cultivated on 3,000 acres
  • Rs. 1 crore to promote rose cultivation
  • Steps will be taken to remove the Seemai Karuvelam trees on 2,500 acres and cultivate chillies. This project will be implemented in districts including Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Thoothukudi, and Madurai.
  • Tamil Nadu ranks 2nd in cashew exports in India. To promote this, a Cashew Board will be set up for Rs. 10 crore to develop farmers.
  • Rs. 1.65 crore allocated to the Palm Development Movement to promote palm cultivation
  • Rs. 5 crore allocated to promote new jack cultivation under the Jackfruit Development Movement
  • 5,000 agricultural machinery and tools will be provided through the e-renting app.
  • An agricultural machinery rental centre will be set up for Rs. 17 crore to enable farmers to get machinery at low rent.
  • Avocado cultivation will be encouraged on 500 acres.
  • Rs. 24 crore allocated to provide solar-powered pump sets to farmers without electricity connection
  • Solar meter pump sets will be set up with Rs. 1.50 crore allocated for subsidy.
  • 56 regulated sales outlets will be linked to the electronic National Agricultural Market.
  • 50 farmers' markets will be selected, and infrastructure will be improved for Rs. 10 crore.
  • Investment loans up to Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to farmers.
  • Steps have been taken to obtain a geographical indication for 35 agricultural products in 4 years.
  • 5 products, including Vedaranyam mullai, natham tamarind, and kapalpatti moringa, will be obtained.
  • A new scheme will be implemented to link farmers' market vegetables with local e-commerce so that they can be delivered to consumer homes.
  • The award in the name of agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan to promote innovations in agriculture.

