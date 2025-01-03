ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Sewage Tank At School In Vikravandi

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl tragically died after falling into a damaged sewage tank at her school in Vikravandi.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Villupuram: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl lost her life after falling into a sewage tank at her private school in Vikravandi in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. According to preliminary investigations by the Vikravandi police, the incident occurred when the LKG student was standing near a damaged sewage tank on the school campus.

The iron cover of the tank unexpectedly broke, and the young girl fell into the tank, leading to her death. Upon receiving information, Vikravandi police quickly arrived at the scene, recovered the child's body and sent it for post-mortem to the Mundiambakkam Government Hospital.

The incident has sparked outrage, and the grieving relatives of the deceased girl have staged a road blockade protest in the area, causing heavy traffic congestion. The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.

