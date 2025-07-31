ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Former CM Panneerselvam's Committee Severs Alliance With NDA

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's advisor Panruti S. Ramachandran on Thursday has stated that their group's relations with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been "broken."

Panneerselvam held a meeting with his supporters at a private hotel in Alwarpet, Chennai. After the meeting, Ramachandran said, "A high level meeting of the AIADMK's Rights Retrieval Committee was held today under the leadership of its convener O. Panneerselvam. The current political situation, the future of Tamil Nadu and the problems of the people were discussed," he said and added that three key decisions were taken.

He said that the Committee has severed its alliance from the National Democratic Alliance. "Our group will no longer be included in the NDA," said Panruti Ramachandran.

He said, "O.Panneerselvam is going to visit various places in Tamil Nadu soon. As of now, we are not in alliance with any party. All members unanimously agreed to the decision."

A decision will be made after analyzing the political situation regarding alliance in the future, said Ramachandran. "We do not need to tell what the BJP has done to us, the country will know, he added.