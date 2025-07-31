Tamil Nadu: Former CM Panneerselvam's Committee Severs Alliance With NDA

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's advisor Panruti S. Ramachandran on Thursday has stated that their group's relations with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been "broken."
Panneerselvam held a meeting with his supporters at a private hotel in Alwarpet, Chennai. After the meeting, Ramachandran said, "A high level meeting of the AIADMK's Rights Retrieval Committee was held today under the leadership of its convener O. Panneerselvam. The current political situation, the future of Tamil Nadu and the problems of the people were discussed," he said and added that three key decisions were taken.
He said that the Committee has severed its alliance from the National Democratic Alliance. "Our group will no longer be included in the NDA," said Panruti Ramachandran.
He said, "O.Panneerselvam is going to visit various places in Tamil Nadu soon. As of now, we are not in alliance with any party. All members unanimously agreed to the decision."
A decision will be made after analyzing the political situation regarding alliance in the future, said Ramachandran. "We do not need to tell what the BJP has done to us, the country will know, he added.
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had been on good terms with the BJP for the past four years. O. Panneerselvam, who started a protest to seek justice for the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was expelled from the AIADMK in 2022.
Edappadi Palaniswami, who also removed his supporters from the party administration, emerged as the AIADMK general secretary after Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa.
After Palaniswami announced that OPS would be expelled from the party as AIADMK coordinator, Panneerselvam launched AIADMK's Rights Retrieval Committee which was part of the NDA during the 2024 general elections.
Panneerselvam supporters said that recent events have created dissatisfaction with NDA.
Notably, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Palaniswami during his visit to the state, it is believed that Modi did not even give appointment to Panneerselvam.
