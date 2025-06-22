ETV Bharat / state

Forest Staff Among 5 Arrested For Attempting To Sell Elephant Tusks In Valparai

Coimbatore: A major crackdown by the Forest Department in Valparai, Tamil Nadu, has led to the arrest of five individuals, including two temporary forest staff, for allegedly attempting to sell elephant tusks.

Following a tip-off about the illegal sale of tusks taken from a deceased elephant, a team of over ten forest officials led by Manampalli Forest Range Officer Gireetharan and Valparai Range Officer Suresh Krishnan launched a surveillance operation.

The team apprehended three individuals on Saturday - Manikandan (47), Raja (39), and Devabala (31) from the Thaimudi NC area near Valparai while they were attempting to sell two tusks, each approximately five feet long. A luxury vehicle used in the smuggling operation was also seized.

Further interrogation revealed the involvement of two temporary forest employees, Premadas (29) and Raman (35), who were stationed at the Iyerpadi Beat. All five suspects were taken to the Manampalli forest office for further investigation.