Forest Staff Among 5 Arrested For Attempting To Sell Elephant Tusks In Valparai

Coimbatore: A major crackdown by the Forest Department in Valparai, Tamil Nadu, has led to the arrest of five individuals, including two temporary forest staff, for allegedly attempting to sell elephant tusks.
Following a tip-off about the illegal sale of tusks taken from a deceased elephant, a team of over ten forest officials led by Manampalli Forest Range Officer Gireetharan and Valparai Range Officer Suresh Krishnan launched a surveillance operation.
The team apprehended three individuals on Saturday - Manikandan (47), Raja (39), and Devabala (31) from the Thaimudi NC area near Valparai while they were attempting to sell two tusks, each approximately five feet long. A luxury vehicle used in the smuggling operation was also seized.
Further interrogation revealed the involvement of two temporary forest employees, Premadas (29) and Raman (35), who were stationed at the Iyerpadi Beat. All five suspects were taken to the Manampalli forest office for further investigation.
Officials have registered a case under relevant wildlife protection laws for illegally possessing and attempting to sell elephant tusks. The accused were later taken for medical examination and produced before a magistrate, following which they were remanded to judicial custody.
Notably, Manikandan was previously implicated in a similar ivory trafficking case in 2021.
Speaking on the case, Forest Range Officer Gireetharan confirmed the arrests and stated that intensified surveillance has been initiated in dense forest regions under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve to monitor suspicious activity. Authorities are also investigating how the accused came into possession of the tusks.
