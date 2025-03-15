ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Should Not Be Allowed To Use Trawl Nets: Sri Lankan Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar

Katchatheevu: As the annual Katchatheevu festival got underway at the St Anthony's church, Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar has sought ban on use of trawl nets by Tamil Nadu fishermen fishing in the border areas.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Chandrashekhar said that cross-border fishing activities by the Tamil Nadu fishermen should be prohibited saying “negotiations for joint naval patrols have not taken place yet”.

“If necessary, in the future, the Sri Lankan and Indian navies can jointly take action against this, we are ready to hold talks with the Indian government for that. Fishing using trawl nets should be completely prohibited. Fishing in this way completely affects marine resources,” he said.

“Experts in the fishing industry also express opinions against trawl nets. Therefore, TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take action to stop Tamil Nadu fishermen from using trawl nets”.