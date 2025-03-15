Tamil Nadu Fishermen Should Not Be Allowed To Use Trawl Nets: Sri Lankan Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar

Katchatheevu: As the annual Katchatheevu festival got underway at the St Anthony's church, Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar has sought ban on use of trawl nets by Tamil Nadu fishermen fishing in the border areas.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Chandrashekhar said that cross-border fishing activities by the Tamil Nadu fishermen should be prohibited saying “negotiations for joint naval patrols have not taken place yet”.
“If necessary, in the future, the Sri Lankan and Indian navies can jointly take action against this, we are ready to hold talks with the Indian government for that. Fishing using trawl nets should be completely prohibited. Fishing in this way completely affects marine resources,” he said.
“Experts in the fishing industry also express opinions against trawl nets. Therefore, TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take action to stop Tamil Nadu fishermen from using trawl nets”.
The Sri Lankan minister asked why Tamil Nadu fishermen did not go to the seas of neighboring states including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka for fishing.
“Why doesn’t Karnataka provide water to Tamil Nadu? Would you go to Pakistani waters to catch fish? Would you like others to come into our homes and steal our crops? No," he said.
The St. Anthony's church festival in Katchatheevu Island between India and Sri Lanka got underway with the flag hoisting ceremony on Friday March 14. The flag hoisting took place under the leadership of Sivaganga and Madurai District Bishop Lurd Anand.
More than 8,000 devotees are participating in the festival. A large number of devotees from various places including Rameswaram left for the island in boats on Friday. A joint prayer was held by the devotees on Saturday. The festival will conclude with the flag lowering.
Read more: