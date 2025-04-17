Tamil Nadu Fishermen In Dire Straits Over Frequent Attacks By Sri Lankan Pirates

Nagapattinam: While it has become a regular affair for the Sri Lankan Navy to attack Tamil Nadu fishermen, now pirates from the neighbouring country too have started doing so.

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who depend on the sea for their livelihood, are facing a tough time as the Sri Lankan Navy has been arresting them claiming they fish in their territory. Despite several letters written to the Centre by the Tamil Nadu government, nothing has been done to assuage the woes of the fishermen. Now, the pirates have made lives miserable for the fishermen. One such incident was reported recently.

As per reports, Senthil, Samuel, Ramakrishnan and Jagan had ventured out to the sea for fishing on a fiber boat belonging to Kavitas from Pudupettai area of ​​Mayiladuthurai district on April 15. After fishing in the Kodiyakarai sea, they were returning to shore at around 10:30 on Wednesday night when their vessel was intercepted by another boat.

Three pirates got into the fishermen's vessel and attacked them with weapons such as knives and sticks. The pirates also snatched the GPS device from the injured fishermen and the tonnes of fish they had caught. While Senthil sustained injuries on his head and hands, the others suffered critical injuries on their hands and back. The injured fishermen arrived at the Kodiyakarai boat port on Thursday morning and were rushed to the Kodikarai Government Primary Health Centre. Later, they were admitted to the Vedaranyam Government General Hospital for further treatment.

The Sri Lankan pirates also attacked some more fishermen on April 15. Suresh, a fisherman from Cherudhur fishing village in Nagapattinam district was in the sea. At the same time, four other fishermen Govindaswamy, Ramesh, Vetri and Ravi were fishing in the sea 16 nautical miles north of Kodiyakarai. Their boats were intercepted by the pirates who into the vessels, held a knife to the fishermen's necks and looted more than Rs. 3 lakh including one of the two engines in the boat, 30 kg of fish, two cell phone batteries, a GPS device and other items.

As the fishermen had run out of petrol they bought fuel from another fisherman and returned to the shore. Speaking to reporters, the fishermen said, "We are unable to resume our business after losing goods worth more than Rs 3 lakh. We are being attacked by sea pirates frequently. The government should take appropriate steps to enable us to fish in the sea without fear."