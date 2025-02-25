Tamil Nadu Fishermen Escape Oman, Found On Malpe St Mary's Island After 4,000 km Sea Journey

Udupi: A fishing boat from Oman was discovered on Malpe St. Mary's Island, carrying three Tamil Nadu fishermen, who had escaped harsh conditions in Oman.

James Franklin (50), Robin Stun (50) and Deros Alphonse (38) were working on a fishing boat in Oman when their employer allegedly confiscated their passports, withheld wages, and denied them food. Fearing for their lives, they fled Oman Harbour in the boat and entered the Indian Ocean, according to Coast Guard police.

The fishermen travelled approximately 4,000 km by sea, reaching the Indian coast after crossing Karwar. Running out of diesel and food near Malpe, they were spotted by local fishermen, who alerted the Coast Guard. Upon receiving the report, Coast Guard police seized the boat and detained the fishermen. A case has been registered against them for crossing the border in a foreign vessel without passports.

