Tamil Nadu Fishermen Chased Away By Sri Lankan Navy In The Middle Of The Sea

Rameswaram: Tensions have surfaced in the Palk Strait following allegations that the Sri Lankan Navy attacked and chased away fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, who had just resumed fishing after the seasonal ban was lifted.

The annual 60-day fishing ban, which was in effect from April 15 to June 14, is imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to allow marine life to reproduce and regenerate. In these two months, motorised boats are strictly prohibited in the waters.

After the ban was lifted at midnight on June 14, fishermen along Tamil Nadu’s coast resumed operations with renewed enthusiasm. Since June 15 fell on a Sunday, most fishing activity resumed early on the morning of June 16. However, the fishermen faced a setback as their fishing permits were cancelled at the last minute due to a cyclone warning in the Bay of Bengal.

Subsequently, on June 18—64 days after their last fishing trip—over 5,000 fishermen from Rameswaram ventured into the sea in more than 400 boats. However, according to the fishermen, their boats were intercepted between Katchatheevu and Dhanushkodi by the Sri Lankan Navy, which accused them of crossing the maritime boundary.

Some of the boats were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy and forcibly chased away, forcing the fishermen to return with significant losses.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns in the region. Fishermen noted that the post-ban period typically sees a rich catch of export-quality seafood like shrimp, crab, and squid. However, this year, due to illegal fishing activities by domestic motorboats during the ban period, the yield has been disappointing. Many fishermen have reported losses of ₹50,000 to ₹70,000 per boat and have expressed frustration over both the dwindling catch and the lack of safety at sea.