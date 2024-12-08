Tamil Nadu Farmers Protest Over Mullaperiyar Dam Maintenance; Slam Kerala Govt

Theni: A protest erupted in the border region of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday as farmers clashed with authorities over restrictions imposed on maintenance work at the Mullaperiyar Dam.

Farmers representing the Periyar-Vaigai Irrigation Farmers' Association marched towards Kodaikanal, demanding that the Kerala government allow the transportation of maintenance equipment to the dam. Tensions escalated when police intercepted the protesters near Lower Camp, preventing them from proceeding further.

The protesters, who lay down on the road in defiance, alleged that the Kerala government has been consistently spreading misinformation about the dam’s safety. They argued that the denial of access for maintenance work is unjustified and could jeopardise the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the dam.

"The Kerala government’s stubborn stance is straining the relationship between the two states,” said Anwar Balasingham, a coordinator for the farmers’ association. "We demand that Kerala immediately allow our vehicles to enter the dam site and that their police forces be withdrawn," he said.

Balasingham warned of more intense protests if the demands are not met. In a separate statement, Edappadi Palaniswami, the general secretary of the AIADMK, condemned the Kerala government’s actions and urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene. He pointed out that the maintenance work at the dam has been a routine practice for years and that the current obstruction is unprecedented.

Palaniswami also accused the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu of failing to protect the interests of the state and its people. He urged the state government to take immediate steps to resume the maintenance work.

The protest has also drawn the attention of other farmers’ associations in Tamil Nadu. PR Pandian, the coordinator of a coalition of farmers’ associations, led a separate protest at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The protesters demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide a clear explanation for the ongoing issues at the dam.

The Mullaperiyar Dam, a century-old structure, has been a contentious issue between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for many years. The dam is located in Kerala but is operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu. The dispute has centered on safety concerns raised by Kerala, which has led to frequent tensions between the two states.