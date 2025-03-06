ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: ED Raids In Fresh Case Against Senthil Balaji, Others Linked To TASMAC

The raids are being conducted at about 10 premises in the state, including those linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities

Tamil Nadu: ED Raids In Fresh Case Against Senthil Balaji, Others Linked To TASMAC
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a fresh money laundering probe against minister Senthil Balaji and others linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation that has a monopoly over the liquor trade in the state, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at about 10 premises in the state, including those linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities, the sources said.

The investigation is linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), they said.

The ED has been probing the role of the DMK leader, also the Tamil Nadu electricity minister, in an earlier money laundering investigation liked to the 'cash for jobs scam' in the state transport department.

He has been arrested by the federal agency in this case and is out on bail now.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a fresh money laundering probe against minister Senthil Balaji and others linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation that has a monopoly over the liquor trade in the state, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at about 10 premises in the state, including those linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities, the sources said.

The investigation is linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), they said.

The ED has been probing the role of the DMK leader, also the Tamil Nadu electricity minister, in an earlier money laundering investigation liked to the 'cash for jobs scam' in the state transport department.

He has been arrested by the federal agency in this case and is out on bail now.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS IN TAMIL NADUTASMACSENTHIL BALAJI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.