Tamil Nadu Driver Murder: Protestors Attack Woman DSP; 1 Held

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): A female DSP was assaulted on Tuesday while trying to stop a protest in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. The protestors were demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants who hacked a truck driver on the Thiruchuzhi-Rameswaram road on Monday.

The body of the deceased, Kalikumar, 33, from Perumal Devan Patti Village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, was brought to the Aruppukkottai Government Hospital in the nearby Virudhunagar district.

When the cops, led by Aruppukottai DSP Gayathri, tried to stop more people from joining the protest, she and her fellow police officials came under the attack of some of the agitators. The DSP and a sub-inspector were assaulted leading to tension in the area. The protesters also defied the police and blocked the Thiruchuzhi road, leading to a huge traffic snarl.

Soon after, police arrested one person identified as Balamurugan for the attack on the cops.

The leader of the opposition in the Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the attack on the female police officer on duty. The DMK government has created an unsafe environment for the policemen who are supposed to protect the people attacked during their work, he said in a post on X.

"The scenes in the news are shocking that during the protest in Aruppukkottai of Virudhunagar district, the protestors tried to attack the female sub-superintendent Gayatri by pulling her hair. The law and order junction laughs at the fearless plight of the Vidya DMK regime who can attack anyone without any fear of the law!" Palaniswami said in his tweet in Tamil.

"Appropriate legal action should be taken against those who attacked female DSP Gayatri and such incidents should be prevented from happening again,” he wrote on X.