Tamil Nadu DMK MP Ganeshamurthi hospitalised

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Tamil Nadu DMK MP Ganeshamurthi hospitalised

Ganeshamurthi was admitted to a hospital on Sunday and his condition is said to be serious. The MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

Erode (TN): A Ganeshamurthi of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors.

According to police, at around 9:30 am today, Ganeshamurthi, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here, developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital here by his family members. After check-up, he was admitted in the ICU and was put on ventilator, police said.

When asked about reports that the MP might have attempted suicide, authorities at the private hospital in this town where he was initially referred to, refused to comment. The MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

DMK's S Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C Saraswathy, BJP MLA from Modakurichi, AIADMK leader K V Ramalingam and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganeshamurthi's health.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.