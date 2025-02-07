ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu DMK Alliance MPs Demand Action On Releasing Fishermen In Sri Lanka, Protest At Parliament

Chennai: MPs from the ruling DMK and its alliance partners led by party leader Kanimozhi staged a protest at the Parliament premises on Friday demanding immediate action to release Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were imprisoned by the Sri Lankan government.

Tamil Nadu fishermen from Rameswaram, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam and other places have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing across the border and were imprisoned in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, incidents of the Sri Lankan Navy attacking and firing on fishermen occur from time to time, triggering fear among the fishermen and their families. The fishermen have been long demanding that such attacks be stopped along with arrests and seizure of boats.

Last year alone, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 530 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 71 boats. Currently, 97 fishermen are lodged in Sri Lankan prisons and 216 boats from Tamil Nadu are in Sri Lankan government's possession.

A protest was held at the Parliament premises under the leadership of DMK deputy general secretary and parliamentary group leader Kanimozhi, condemning atrocities on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.