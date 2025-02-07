ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu DMK Alliance MPs Demand Action On Releasing Fishermen In Sri Lanka, Protest At Parliament

MPs urged the Centre to take action so as to secure release of 97 fishermen who are currently lodged in prisons of Sri Lanka.

MPs protesting at Parliament complex (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Chennai: MPs from the ruling DMK and its alliance partners led by party leader Kanimozhi staged a protest at the Parliament premises on Friday demanding immediate action to release Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were imprisoned by the Sri Lankan government.

Tamil Nadu fishermen from Rameswaram, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam and other places have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing across the border and were imprisoned in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, incidents of the Sri Lankan Navy attacking and firing on fishermen occur from time to time, triggering fear among the fishermen and their families. The fishermen have been long demanding that such attacks be stopped along with arrests and seizure of boats.

Last year alone, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 530 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 71 boats. Currently, 97 fishermen are lodged in Sri Lankan prisons and 216 boats from Tamil Nadu are in Sri Lankan government's possession.

A protest was held at the Parliament premises under the leadership of DMK deputy general secretary and parliamentary group leader Kanimozhi, condemning atrocities on Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The MPs participating in the protest, raised slogans of "We want a solution" and "we want a permanent solution to the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their release."

Earlier, Kanimozhi had submitted a notice demanding debate on the issue of fishermen arrest. She said the arrests are becoming a recurring issue and stressed that appropriate action should be taken to resolve the problem.

Speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu MPs said, "The arrest and detention of fishermen and confiscation of their fishing boats have caused huge economic losses to the fishing community living in the coastal areas. The Central government should immediately initiate high-level diplomatic measures to stop such arrests and facilitate the release of all fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan control."

