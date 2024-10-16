Tamil Nadu Cyber Police Launches 'Cyber Patrol' To Combat Online Fraud

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Police have launched a new initiative "Cyber Patrol" aimed at tracking down cybercriminals who attempt to defraud people through fake websites. Officials said that with the rise of online activity, cybercrimes have also increased, prompting the creation of a dedicated team to monitor and prevent internet-based fraud.

The newly established Cyber Patrol unit, part of the state's cybercrime division, has already identified a major online fraud scheme. The unit has discovered a fake website posing as the official National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in). The fraudulent site displayed a message claiming, "Your computer has been locked," and prompted users to enter sensitive financial information like credit card details, expiration dates, and CVV codes in order to steal money.

What is Cyber Patrol?

Cyber Patrol is a strategy designed to detect and prevent cybercrimes through constant monitoring of the web. Its purpose is to gather information on illegal online activities and harmful websites to stop crimes at an early stage, ensuring a safer internet environment.

The Cybercrime Division said that by intercepting these scams early, the Cyber Patrol unit helps prevent threats and implements swift actions. This unit is specifically designed to monitor online scams conducted via social media, WhatsApp, and Telegram, among other platforms.

A Fake Pornography Fine Scam

One of the scams identified by the unit involved a website (https://infaulwnmx.cyou) that, when clicked, displayed a full-screen message falsely claiming that the user’s computer was locked due to viewing adult content. The page included various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), demanding a fine of Rs 30,290. It has been designed to appear as an official notice, convincing users to pay the fine through credit card only. Once entered, these card details were used for further cybercrimes as per officials.

After the scam was flagged by the Cyber Patrol unit, swift action was taken under the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The service provider, based in China, was notified, and the fraudulent website was immediately taken down. This incident highlights the importance of verifying the legitimacy of URLs, as falling for such traps could result in significant financial losses, according to the cyber police.

Trending Scam: Fake Postal Delivery

Another scam currently in circulation involves text messages (SMS) claiming to be from the Indian Postal Service. The message states that a parcel could not be delivered and asks the recipient to click a link to attempt re-delivery. The link directs users to pay a re-attempt fee of Rs 25, after which they are asked to enter credit card details. This is yet another method cybercriminals use to steal financial information.

Cyber Safety Tips



Verify URLs: Scammers often create fake websites that closely resemble official ones, with minor differences. For instance, just as fake products are marketed as "POMA" instead of "PUMA,". Similar tricks are used online to deceive users. Always double-check the URL.

Look for HTTPS: Legitimate websites typically use HTTPS, indicating that user data is encrypted and that the website’s identity has been verified.

Watch for Typos: Fake websites often have spelling or grammatical errors. Official government websites in India always end with "gov.in," so pay attention to the domain name.

Be Cautious with Pop-ups: Only allow pop-ups if absolutely necessary and be wary of their content.

Avoid Clicking on Ads: Advertisements on websites can sometimes originate from untrustworthy sources. Do not click on suspicious ads.

Think Before You Enter Sensitive Information: Always double-check before entering sensitive financial information like credit card numbers or CVV codes on any website.





If you encounter or suspect a cybercrime, you can report it by calling the toll-free cybercrime helpline at 1930 or by filing a complaint on their official website. By following these safety measures, you can protect yourself from becoming a victim of online fraud.