Tamil Nadu Court Sentences Woman, Paramour To Life For Killing Children

Kanchipuram: The Kanchipuram Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu on Thursday sentenced a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment for killing her two children. Judge Semmal said that the convicts should remain in jail until death.

Abhirami, a resident of Moonram Kattalai in Kanchipuram district, was married to Vijay, and the couple had two children. Abhirami then developed a close relationship with Meenakshi Sundaram, an employee at a local biryani shop. Their friendship soon turned into an extramarital affair.

When Abhirami's family came to know about her affair, they warned her to end the relationship; however, she refused and conspired a plan with Sundaram to kill her husband and children.

Abhirami mixed sleeping pills in milk and killed both the children. Subsequently, she was arrested at the Koyambedu bus stand while trying to flee to Kerala. Following this, Meenakshi Sundaram was also arrested shortly after.

Initially, the case was heard in the Chengalpattu court but was later transferred to the Kanchipuram Mahila Court. During the final hearing, both Abhirami and Meenakshi Sundaram requested a lighter sentence and said that they had already spent seven years in jail. However, Judge Semmal rejected their plea.

Earlier in the day, the judge noticed that Abhirami had arrived in court with her face covered by a dupatta. He questioned the police, saying, “Why did you give the criminal a dupatta?” and warned that such items could be used for suicide attempts. The judge instructed the police to prevent this in the future.

Judge Semmal also reprimanded the Kundrathur police inspector for failing to bring Abhirami to court on time. When the inspector cited a sick child as the reason, the judge warned, "Let this be the first and last time. Such excuses will not be accepted again." The judge recommended disciplinary action against the inspector under sections 174, 175, and 176 for negligence and dereliction of duty.

