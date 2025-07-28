ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Cop's Son Kills IT Professional Over Sister’s Friendship

Police investigation and CCTV footage led to the identification and arrest of Surjith, the son of two serving sub-inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Police.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST

Tirunelveli(Tamil Nadu): A 26-year-old IT professional from Chennai was hacked to death in broad daylight by a man who said he was irked by the inter-caste friendship between his sister and the murdered youth.

Kavin Selvaganesh, the only son of farmer Chandrashekar and Selvi from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, had just returned home on vacation.

On Sunday, he took his grandfather to the Siddha Hospital in K.T.C. Nagar, Palayamkottai, for treatment. As he stood outside the hospital, Kavin was convinced by Surjith, a local youth, to have a conversation. Surjith pulled out a machete and hacked Kavin to death before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving the news, a police team from Palayamkottai rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and shifted it to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Police investigation and CCTV footage led to the identification and arrest of Surjith, the son of two serving sub-inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Police. His father, Saravanan, is employed with the Rajapalayam battalion and his mother, Krishnakumari, is associated with the Manimutharu battalion.

During interrogation, Surjith said he wanted to avenge the long-standing friendship between his sister and Kavin. According to him, his sister, who now works at the same Siddha medical centre where Kavin had visited.

Surjith also told police that, despite multiple warnings, Kavin did not stop meeting or speaking to his sister. Subsequently, a case has been registered against Surjith at the Palayankottai police station under 6 sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, including (296(b), 103(1), 49 BNS r/w 3(1) (r), 3(1) (s), 3(2) (v) of SC/ST (POA) ACT 2015).Tirunelveli District First Criminal Court ordered Kavin's judicial custody for 14 days.
Furthermore, Srivaikundam DSP Naresh is engaged in talks with those who are staging the protest.

The aggrieved family members of the deceased youth protested outside the hospital and refused to accept his body. According to them, Surjith's parents were also involved in the crime. They also demanded their immediate arrest.

