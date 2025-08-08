TN: 'Cops Assaulted Ajith Kumar Knowing He Would Die Of It,' Says CBI

Madurai: A CBI investigation has revealed that five police officers accused in the alleged custodial murder of security guard Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu's Madurai revealed that the cops assaulted him knowing that he would die of it.

Ajith Kumar (27), who worked as a security guard in Madapuramkod near Thiruppuvanam, died of injuries sustained after being taken by police for interrogation in a theft case. The CBI is currently investigating the case.

Five police officers have been arrested in the case. The five cops, Raja, Anand, Sankaramanikandan, Prabhu, and Kannan, suspecting Ajith Kumar in the theft case of Crime No. 302/25, arbitrarily took him into their custody. The CBI investigation found that the accused police officers became angry when Ajith Kumar refused to admit to the crime, believing he was misleading them.

According to the FIR by the Investigation Officer, ADSP Sukumaran, "five policemen, out of a desire to beat Ajith Kumar and make the truth come out, and knowing that brutally attacking someone would result in death, attacked Ajith Kumar and caused his death".

"The guards in the special squad first took him to the Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital, then to the Sivaganga Hospital, and then from there, the two special squad guards, Raja Sankaramanikandan, brought Ajithkumar in an ambulance and admitted him to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital at 11.15 pm on 28.06.2025. The doctor examined him and declared Ajithkumar dead," the FIR accessed by ETV Bharat read.

On June 30, the section of the case was changed from section 196(2)(a) BNSS to section 103(1) BNS. Additionally, the investigation revealed that Kannan, the complainant in the first information report, is an accused in this case. As a result, Kannan has been removed as the plaintiff. Naveen Kumar, the direct witness identified during the investigation, will now be treated as the plaintiff.