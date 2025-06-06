ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Construction Worker Dies Of COVID-19 In Villupuram

The man was admitted to the hospital in Villupuram in a critical condition. However, he died during the treatment

Tamil Nadu: Construction Worker Dies Of Covid-19 In Villupuram
Representational Image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 5:48 PM IST

Villupuram: A man died of coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on Friday. The deceased, a construction worker from Perapperi village near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, died after being admitted to the Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College Hospital after being infected with COVID-19, officials said.

He was engaged in construction work in Hyderabad, Telangana, and returned to his hometown yesterday due to poor health. On Friday morning, the deceased was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mundiyambakkam, Villupuram, in a critical condition. However, he died during the treatment. The Villupuram police have informed that his body will be examined and handed over to his relatives.

While the health department had announced that he had a mild form of corona, doctors have said that he died because he was already suffering from co-morbidities, including tuberculosis.

Several crores of people died worldwide due to the COVID-19 infection that shook the world in 2020. While the intensity of the infection had decreased slightly, the corona infection is currently spreading rapidly again in India. On Thursday, 498 people were admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 infection.

5,364 people infected with corona are receiving treatment in hospitals across India. On Thursday, four people died due to COVID-19 across India in a single day. While eight people were confirmed to be infected in a single day across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 221 people are receiving treatment in hospitals.

