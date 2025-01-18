Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Invites Actor Vijay To Join INDIA Bloc

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee President K Selvapperundhagai on Saturday invited actor-turned-politician Vijay to join the INDIA opposition bloc.

Selvapperundhagai was speaking on the sidelines of the 86th birth anniversary of the late Vazhappadi Ramamoorthy, former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and former Union Minister. Selvapperundhagai garlanded the statue of Vazhappadi Ramamoorthy located in front of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai.

“Vijay can eliminate whatever he wants, but if he decides to eliminate this Hindutva power, then coming with the INDIA bloc is good for him, good for his principles and good for everyone,” he said.

To the question whether the leadership of the Congress wants Vijay to join the INDIA bloc, the Tamil Nadu Congress chief said, “neither we nor the INDIA leadership has taken that decision”.

Selvapperundhagai also targeted the Staling led state government over the proposed Greenfield airport in Parandur village which the locals have been opposing since the beginning.

“Parandur and Ekanapuram fall in my Sriperumbudur constituency. I have visited there many times and seen it. I have said that the project can be implemented without any fear or harm to the people. This project is still the same after the BJP minister said in parliament that it was being implemented three years ago. As the MLA of that constituency, I have repeatedly requested the government that there should be no harm to the people living there,” he said.

“That is everyone's wish. Their ancestors lived on that land for a long time, and if they want to leave that land, they will not want to do it no matter how many crores they are given. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government should consider the people's request with kindness. This is our demand,” he added.