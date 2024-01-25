Tamil Nadu: Multiple Collision Kills 4 in Dharampuri, CM Announces Compensation

Dharampuri (Tamil Nadu): In a devastating incident on Thoppur Ghat Road in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district on Wednesday, a multi-vehicle collision left four people dead and eight others injured.

The heart-wrenching episode was captured on CCTV, displaying a speeding truck crashing into another, resulting in a chain reaction.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing his condolences, announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment for injuries.

The deceased were identified as Manju(56), Vimal (28), Anushka (23) and Jenifer (29)

The shocking visuals reveal the intense impact that led to the crushing of a car trapped between two trucks, while another vehicle lost control and plunged off the bridge. The severity of the accident has raised concerns about road safety in the region.

In response to the tragedy, Dharmapuri DMK MP Dr.Senthil Kumar is urging the Centre to expedite the completion of the pending elevated National Highway works at Thoppur Ghat section. He emphasizes the importance of such infrastructure improvements in preventing future accidents.

As the community mourns the loss of lives and prays for the swift recovery of the injured, attention is now turning towards comprehensive measures to enhance road safety and prevent similar incidents in the future. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, addressing both immediate concerns and long-term preventative measures.