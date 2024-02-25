Tamil Nadu: CMC's Retired Doctor Dies in Car-Lorry Collision near Vellore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : A retired doctor of CMC, hailing from Tripura, died after collision of his car with a container lorry near Vellore. Dr. Debashish Danda (61) retired as a doctor in the Rheumatology Department of CMC Hospital, Vellore. His wife Sumita Danda is also working as a general medicine doctor in CMC Hospital. They have two sons.

Their family is living at the CMC doctors residential apartment in Bagayam area of Vellore. Yesterday afternoon, Dr. Debashish Danda was travelling from Chennai towards Vellore at Chennai-Bengaluru Highway by a car. Then when he reached the Alamelurangapuram area next to Vellore, his car collided with the container lorry that was going in front of his car at the same speed as it was coming and had an accident.

As a result, the car in which Dr Debashish Danda was traveling was completely damaged. He died on the spot due to bleeding injuries. Subsequently, the on receiving information, the Sathuvachari police reached the spot and seized his body and sent it to Vellore Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In this regard, in a condolence message issued by the Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha, 'Dr. Debashish Danda, a famous doctor of Tripura state, died in a tragic road accident. He was a long-time resident of CMC Rheumatology at Vellore." The CM said that he is deeply saddened by the death of the best doctor of this state and expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.